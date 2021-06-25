WALES, N.Y., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally released in 1974 as AM Bickford's flagship product, the Audio Patient Monitor (APM) is a battery-operated audio amplifier that detects low-frequency pressure pulses of the cardiovascular system in animals.
Replacing the traditional stethoscope, APM uses a sensitive microphone that transmits the animal's heartbeat and respiration sounds using an esophageal stethoscope tube or chest piece cup. The amplified cardiovascular sounds are heard through a speaker and indicated visually through a flashing red light.
Veterinarians count on APM for its hyper-sensitive monitoring capabilities. Because the sound of the animal's heartbeat is amplified in real-time, veterinarians can quickly identify time-sensitive disruptions in cardiovascular rhythm during surgery, saving lives.
Users appreciate the sound of the animal's actual heartbeat as opposed to disruptive and distracting beeping sounds from other cardiovascular monitoring equipment. Many have stated they find the sound of the animal's actual heartbeat soothing in the operating room.
While the APM was loved by veterinarians, the original APM was discontinued.
That was until Tim Keohane joined the family business. He started to receive a number of requests for APM parts and machines.
Due to the demand, Keohane decided it made sense to bring back the APM better than ever.
"My goal was to bring back a cost-effective, reliable and portable solution for veterinarians to audibly monitor pressure pulses in real-time in the operating room. A product that's not only accessible to veterinarians, but to all that care for animals, like SPCAs, rescues and travel veterinarians. The original APM was well-liked, but before bringing it back, I wanted to make some improvements."
Keohane teamed up with SCJ Associates, Inc., a Rochester, NY electronics manufacturing services company to create a new and improved APM. Compared to the older model, the new APM boasts longer battery life, improved sound quality, durability and an easy-to-remove battery pack. The microphone is better protected, and the machine comes with a protective case.
To keep the machine accessible, APM comes at an affordable price point. The APM retails for around $550 and includes the microphone unit, esophageal stethoscopes (12F, 18F, and 24F), 4 C batteries and a protective case.
The feedback for the new and improved APM has been positive.
Heather Cushman from Bavarian Veterinary Hospital in Michigan gave this testimonial, "We have been using an APM monitor for the last 30 years. We love it. Durable and well built, the older model was wonderful. We have been using the new model for about 3 weeks now. This new model is so much louder and clearer than the old but is just as reliable as the older model. We have two APM monitors and could not be happier with them. Great company to work with and they really care that they are getting you a quality product."
To inquire about APM, visit ambickford.com/apm-monitor or call 1-800-795-3062.
About AM Bickford
AM Bickford has been a manufacturer of veterinary anesthesia equipment for over 40 years. Founder Allan Morris Bickford was a World War II Navy pilot veteran who had a vast knowledge of the anesthesia field. Allan Bickford applied his decades of experience in both the human and veterinary anesthesia medicine to the equipment AM Bickford manufactures and services today. AM Bickford continues to carry out Bickford's legacy with dependable and affordable equipment tailored to the unique needs of veterinarians.
