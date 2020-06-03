MIAMI, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning June 1, 2020, américatevé can be seen throughout the United States on The Roku Channel, the home for free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. américatevé is the first independent Spanish-language television network in the United States with more than 13 hours of daily live programming and now with a national feed for Roku our network expands its reach, bringing the Hispanic viewer the best offer of newscasts, opinion and debate programs, series, movies, soap operas and entertainment shows.
On television, computer, or cell phone and on any other digital device, adults and children will be able to access the shows that have conquered a loyal audience in South Florida, Puerto Rico and New York.
With unique news Hispanic television coverage and more than 100 Emmy Awards, among other important awards, américatevé has been at the forefront of the Spanish-language news spectrum in the United States. This makes us a mandatory point of reference in local, national, and international issues.
"We are proud to launch a national signal on The Roku Channel with live programming relevant to the whole family. Roku has made it possible to watch américatevé on millions of devices," says Carlos Vasallo, President and CEO of américatevé.
américatevé is working on the transmission of its excellent programming to more video platforms. For américatevé distribution opportunities contact Nexus TV, LLC, Carolina Padilla cpadilla@nexustv.co (720) 530.2926.
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.