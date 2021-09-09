LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmazeVR, the VR company that brings artists closer to fans through immersive technologies, and CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading cinema technology company, today announced a partnership to source the IP of leading artists and secure talent to develop innovative immersive music experiences. Through this close collaboration, immersive shows will be created and distributed for unique VR exhibitions and events, ScreenX showings and movie theaters, particularly those with 4DX.
AmazeVR is re-defining how music can be experienced by applying bleeding edge VR technology to bring fans closer than ever to their favorite artists. The transformative music experience leverages custom cameras and proprietary technology, as well as AmazeVR's Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline; its global network of theaters features haptic motion chairs. AmazeVR delivers world-class effects and environments that extend the reach of an artist's performance so that millions of people have access through theaters, pop-up events and more.
Part of the CJ Group, which is an investor in AmazeVR, CJ 4DPLEX increasingly has been producing music content for ScreenX, 4DX and 2D/3D formats. Its recent projects include global sensations BTS and BLACKPINK, as well as the musical Monte Cristo. Meanwhile AmazeVR has been developing immersive music experiences with talent like Megan Thee Stallion, one of the biggest stars in music today. The company is currently creating a one-of-a-kind show for Megan that will feature an offline and online roll out with a theatrical release and a music metaverse service. Moving forward, AmazeVR and CJ 4DPLEX will work together to identify top artist partners and source IP to accelerate the timeline of engagement and shorten development cycles. This will increase the volume and variety of content and experiences available to audiences in the near future.
"There are tremendous synergies between our businesses," said Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "As the leading innovator in cinema technology, we want to work with the best in VR to bring new entertainment experiences to fans all over the world. AmazeVR opens the door to tremendous talent while we can offer distribution outlets that will enable these immersive shows to break new ground."
Through this partnership, AmazeVR's immersive shows will be transported and distributed to ScreenX and additional movie theaters within the respective CJ 4DPLEX and CGV (part of CJ Group) networks, while CJ 4DPLEX-produced music content will be transformed into immersive music experiences by AmazeVR. CJ 4DPLEX is a global leader in the immersive cinema format, operating 774 4DX auditoriums and 330 ScreenX auditoriums in 70 countries around the world, including the United States, UK, France and Japan.
"AmazeVR created a completely new way for people to experience the full power and artistry of music in an intimate setting. Our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX helps introduce this novel experience to the masses through new content development and distribution possibilities," said Steve Lee, co-founder and co-CEO of AmazeVR. "At a time when theaters are looking for ways to draw people in and as artists seek better ways to connect with fans, CJ 4DPLEX and AmazeVR have an incredibly compelling solution. Together, we are building the future of entertainment."
About AmazeVR
AmazeVR is a virtual concert platform for the highest quality VR content creation and mass distribution. It provides an end-to-end solution for a radical new way to experience immersive music content with AmazeVR's proprietary technologies—from ultra-high-resolution custom cameras, to cloud-based creation tools, to intuitive social interactions with friends as avatars. AmazeVR was founded in 2015 by the founders and former executives of Kakao, a $60B market cap mobile platform company.
About CJ 4DPLEX
CJ 4DPLEX is a leading cinema technology company headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative premium formats for theaters worldwide that include 4DX, ScreenX, and 4DX Screen for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible. 4DX provides moviegoers with an innovative multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other various special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with 22 effects, maximizing the excitement of the movie beyond the limits of audio and video. Since its inception, more than 700 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. More than 88,000 4DX seats operate in 774 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries. ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting that expands the cinema space by projecting images onto left and right sides of the cinema wall, creating an immersive and panoramic viewing experience. ScreenX is the fastest glowing premium format in the market with over 330 auditoriums in 32 countries to date.
CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in the Live Events category by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with Silver Edison Awards™ in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit http://www.cj4dx.com/ and http://www.screenxmovies.com.
