LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmazeVR, the VR company that brings artists closer to fans through immersive technologies, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Roc Nation recording artist Megan Thee Stallion. AmazeVR will create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for Megan, featuring an offline and online roll out that includes a theatrical release in select locations outfitted with haptic motion chairs and a music metaverse service available through at-home VR headsets. The experience will be introduced to the public early next year.
"Creativity is limitless in the world of virtual reality, which means the concepts and ideas I have can also be limitless," said Megan. "I am so excited to work with AmazeVR to take my wild ideas and make them into a virtual reality for all my fans to see. Get ready!"
Megan Thee Stallion continues to take the world by storm. She has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins (including Best New Artist), nine BET Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, a People's Choice Award, an American Music Award, Soul Train Music Award, two Mtv Video Music Award and she was named Apple Music's 2020 Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Megan was also one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and recently became the first female rapper to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.
"Megan Thee Stallion is a true artist," said Ernest Lee, co-CEO of AmazeVR. "We are putting together a show unlike anything that's been done before. It will be an epic, yet personal, performance that allows anyone to feel like they are right there with Megan for a shared experience."
Disrupting the Music Industry
AmazeVR's immersive experiences provide a VIP experience that makes it seem as though fans can look their favorite artists right in the eye; it feels just like they are meeting in real life. Leveraging its custom cameras and proprietary technology, as well as its Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline and global network of theaters that feature haptic motion chairs, AmazeVR delivers world-class effects and environments that extend the reach of an artist's performance. Millions of people will be able to gain access through theaters, headsets, pop-up events and more.
The announcement of the immersive experience with Megan Thee Stallion comes as AmazeVR continues to build out its pipeline of top artists, with a number of other high profile experiences to be announced in the coming months. AmazeVR has also expanded its distribution partnerships, particularly with global theater chains and motion chair companies like 4DX, to ensure that these immersive experiences can be seen by millions of people all over the world in optimal environments.
AmazeVR is also applying its recent funding to create the best possible experiences through talent and technology. The company is building out its team to evolve its proprietary tools and has added highly sought after engineers specialized in Unreal Engine to take experiences further. AmazeVR is also investing in the industry's best VFX artists, video production teams and creative talent to deliver stunning music productions, as well as professionals in film distribution to maximize access and reach. AmazeVR's collaboration with Creative Director Lewis James, who will oversee the Megan Thee Stallion experience, is just one example. James, known for his work with artists like Post Malone, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Travis Scott and Canadian alternative singer Tate McRae, will work closely with Megan's team to design all aspects of the show.
AmazeVR is represented in the deal with Roc Nation and Megan Thee Stallion by Sid Fohrman and Han Kim, both of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLC.
About AmazeVR
AmazeVR is a virtual concert platform for the highest quality VR content creation and mass distribution. It provides an end-to-end solution for a radical new way to experience immersive music content with AmazeVR's proprietary technologies—from ultra-high-resolution custom cameras, to cloud-based creation tools, to intuitive social interactions with friends as avatars. AmazeVR was founded in 2015 by the founders and former executives of Kakao, a $60B market cap mobile platform company.
