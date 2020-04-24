LONDON, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearAds, a London-based paid advertising management agency, has positioned itself as an expert Amazon DSP partner for Amazon sellers. ClearAds founder, George Meressa, recently discussed a new method the company is carrying out for its clients that results in acquiring more sales from Amazon competitors. "This is something we have done for our clients over the last few months and have seen some incredible results," he said. "What's more fascinating is the fact that our client's competitors don't even know that this is being done."
Amazon DSP stands for Demand Side Platform. This system is designed for advertisers to purchase and manage ad inventory from multiple ad sources through one single interface. "This falls into the realms of programmatic advertising and Amazon's DSP, we believe, is one of the most underrated and most powerful," Meressa said.
This method of acquiring competitor sales is completely whitehat and not utilized by many sellers, mentions Meressa. Once a client has access to an Amazon DSP account (formerly known as Amazon AAP), there are two basic steps to follow: create an audience and advertise to this audience.
Meressa explains in more detail: "Creating an audience can be based on what customers have shopped for on Amazon. At this stage, the program gives you the option to insert ANY ASIN to target. This is where you can have some fun," he said. "You can insert as many different competitor ASINs in as you like. It gets better — Amazon also allows you to create an audience of all the people to have purchased through that ASIN that can go back as much as 365 days!"
After completion of the first step, you can now use Amazon demand side platform to advertise to this audience. "Within 24 hours you should find this audience within the 'Targeting Segments' section. You can then pick a segment to target and away you go," he added.
Meressa suggests just some of the ways to utilize this feature: General Competitor remarketing, Product Purchase remarketing and Complement remarketing.
Anyone who would like more information about the services provided by ClearAds can visit the company's official website.
About ClearAds
Clear Ads Limited was first set up in January 2011 with the sole purpose of helping small and medium sized companies advertise through Google Adwords. Over the last few years through word of mouth, our account managers have managed to help over 200 different companies gain better exposure to their website through Google Adwords.
Spokesperson: George Meressa
Phone: 02037474686
Email: info@clearads.co.uk