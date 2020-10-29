ctv_hand_yellow.jpg
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CINEMOOD, creator of the three-inch, portable content projector hailed by VOGUE as a "parenting game changer", an Amazon best-seller and a product shared by 1,500 Instagram Influencers, is enabling cord-cutters to take the next step of trading in their TV sets for its new hand-held streaming content projector with wireless LTE connectivity and VR experiences. Available just in time for the 2020 holiday season, CINEMOOD TV offers LTE wireless connectivity, a 5x brighter projection that can be viewed in daylight, faster speed, improved sound and up to 264GB of memory, all in addition to the revolutionary VR-like motion games, 360-degree video capability and hours of pre-loaded content that have made CINEMOOD the most popular portable projector and content-hub available on Amazon.

"Gone are the days of families being tethered to their living room TV sets. Content consumption is an active pastime that requires on-the-go versatility," said Paul Zhuravlev, Co-founder and CEO of CINEMOOD. "The over seventy thousand units we've sold in the last three years validate this consumer trajectory, and we've worked hard to develop a device powerful enough to meet our families where they are headed--powerful enough to replace their TV sets."

With its LTE wireless capability, VR-like experience and unprecedented pre-loaded content, CINEMOOD TV offers an entirely new way to stream content with the added benefit of portability that a TV can never offer. The projector transforms the way families consume media, allowing portable content to be immersive, theater-like content for the very first time. It can be used in brighter settings and daylight to transform any surface, large or small, into a cinematic experience. It fits in the palm of a hand and doesn't require cords, wires, external speakers or even a Wi-Fi connection. Built to grow, CINEMOOD plans to roll out additional features including voice navigation, an AI-empowered content recommendation system, video calling, and more through subsequent software updates.

Beyond these breakout features and new functions like Zoom video-conference compatibility, the new CINEMOOD TV will include its predecessor's most beloved features. Fans have come to love the device's preloaded parent-approved kids' content, educational stories and videos, 360-degree content and motion games, and compatibility with popular streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and most recently, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN (currently in beta testing).

Families love CINEMOOD projectors for a multitude of reasons: easy on-the-go entertainment for children and children at heart during travel, a safer and more comfortable viewing experience for kids learning at home, utilizing fun learning games and 360-degree "VR-like" content, spending quality time together for outdoor movie nights, and viewing age-appropriate content.

CINEMOOD TV is available for pre-order now on CINEMOOD.com and will start shipping in December 2020. For more information, visit CINEMOOD.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

