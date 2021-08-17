MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ambassador Education Solutions today announced an integration between its Course Materials Platform, RODA, and Campus Cafe's Student Information System (SIS), simplifying the adoption, management, delivery and access of print and digital course materials. The integration aligns student and course registration information with required course materials so students can easily receive exactly what they need, plus it gives schools greater transparency into course materials transactions.
"We're all about making the course materials process as simple and straightforward as possible, and by handling the management and maintenance of integrations with schools' existing systems, we take a tremendous burden off of schools' IT teams and infrastructures," said Steven M. Blicht, CEO of Ambassador. "We are really excited about the efficiencies and expedited processes that our Campus Cafe integration brings to schools, plus it makes the on-boarding and rollout process quick and easy for schools transitioning their course materials programs to Ambassador."
Ambassador's in-house technology experts have a long history creating standard and custom integrations for schools with leading SIS, LMS and publisher platforms, streamlining the way these systems support the course materials process. Ambassador does the heavy lifting, giving schools' IT teams one less thing to worry about when it comes to integration implementation while automating much of the back-end operations.
Ambassador's Course Materials Platform, RODA, interacts directly with the Campus Cafe SIS. Regardless if a school is using Ambassador's All-In, Inclusive Access or Online Bookstore fulfillment model, student information and course materials transactions automatically are exchanged between the school's SIS and RODA. Updates are made throughout the day to accommodate student adds/drops, which reduces administrative work for the school's staff. Additionally, the integration streamlines data management for each school, making analytics easy to access and giving the school deeper visibility into course materials purchases and trends.
Because RODA aligns student information with student transaction activities, voucher management is seamless. Schools can set spending limits, as well as update limits and control expiration dates. At defined intervals, the data for each student bookstore voucher transaction is automatically transferred to the Campus Cafe SIS for upload to the student's ledger.
"Our integration with Ambassador's Course Materials Platform, RODA, further supports our goal to give schools easy access to accurate data so they can provide the best possible support to their students and make better decisions to help shape the education experience," said Joseph Stefaniak, President of Campus Cafe. "Course materials are an integral part of teaching and learning, and we are thrilled to work with Ambassador to extend this new functionality to our client schools."
About Ambassador Education Solutions
For decades, Ambassador has made course materials simple, effective and affordable. From print and digital to OER, devices and more, Ambassador eases course materials adoption, management, delivery and access. Ambassador's Course Materials Platform, RODA, integrates with leading SIS, LMS, financial systems, eBook readers, publishers and digital content platforms. RODA connects students with affordable course materials, streamlines operations for schools and eases account management and reconciliation for publishers, all through one easy-to-use platform. Schools and publishers trust Ambassador to improve course materials accessibility, lower operational and financial risks, and deliver usage and cost transparency. For more information, please visit AmbassadorEd.com.
About Campus Cafe
Founded in 1986 to assist higher education institutions manage their student data, Campus Cafe has grown into a comprehensive software suite that coordinates the full student lifecycle. Most of our valued customers have been with us for many decades and that loyalty has been earned by our dedication to listening to customer feedback and solving their needs. Our focus is to provide learning institutions with real-time access to critical business and student data so they increase student satisfaction, reduce costs and make better decisions. For more information, please visit campuscafesoftware.com.
