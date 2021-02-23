SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco based blockchain security company AnChain.AI today announced its partnership with leading global crypto finance company Amber Group to bring greater transparency and security to the crypto finance ecosystem.
Said Victor Fang, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of AnChain.AI, of the partnership, "Amber Group has rapidly emerged to become a recognized leader in the cryptocurrency industry. The AnChain.AI team is proud to contribute to Amber's global business expansion by leveraging our Silicon Valley cybersecurity expertise to secure crypto infrastructure."
Cryptocurrency's historic $1 trillion rally at the start of 2021 saw an unprecedented infusion of new capital into the crypto economy, bringing with it challenges never before seen in the space and driving the rapid adoption of more rigorous security measures. As one of the world's largest crypto trading platforms, Amber Group is committed to providing a secure trading experience for its customers.
Since its founding in 2018, AnChain.AI has been relied upon to strengthen industry leaders' security infrastructure like Splunk and FalconX, securing billions of dollars in transactions worldwide. With extensive experience in digital asset security, AML/CFT regulatory compliance, smart contract security auditing, cloud infrastructure penetration testing, and security assessment, the AnChain.AI team is proud to be selected by Amber Group to strengthen the security of its digital asset trading platform.
The AnChain.AI team conducted penetration testing and security infrastructure auditing of Amber Group's institutional platform, ensuring a fast, secure, and transparent trading experience.
"The new strategic partnership with AnChain.AI is consistent with our commitment to bringing more transparency and professionalism to the crypto markets," said Michael Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Amber Group. "As our global client base expands briskly, we believe that partnering with an industry-leading security provider will further strengthen our existing cryptosecurity capabilities and help build long-term trust with our clients worldwide."
AnChain.AI is proud to partner with companies committed to building a more secure crypto future. We recommend all VASP vendors thoroughly evaluate the three pillars of blockchain security: infrastructure, code, and transaction. Talk to our experts about reinforcing your infrastructure security: https://www.anchain.ai/services
About Amber Group
Amber Group is one of the world's leading crypto finance service providers, operating 24/7 with a presence in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, and Vancouver. To date, Amber Group has traded over $250B, with an average monthly trading volume of around $10 billion in 2020. In 2019, the company raised $28 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm and Pantera, with participation from Polychain Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Blockchain.com, Fenbushi Capital, Coinbase Ventures. For more information, please visit http://www.ambergroup.io.
About AnChain.AI
AnChain.AI is an AI-powered intelligence enhancing blockchain security, risk, and compliance strategies founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise software veterans from FireEye, Mandiant, and McAfee. Backed by Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs Amino and SIG and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator.
AnChain.AI is trusted by leading crypto exchanges, blockchains, enterprise blockchains, DApps, and DeFi companies. Featured in CBS News, MIT Tech Review, Coindesk, and DEFCON. Trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries, our risk API engine secures $10 million of daily crypto transactions.
