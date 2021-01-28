RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMC Technology today announced the confirmation of Level 1 Security Trust Assurance and Risk Certification with Cloud Security Alliance. CSA's STAR certification is the industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud.
"We understand security is one of the biggest considerations organizations make when choosing solutions, which is why achieving the STAR 1 from CSA is an exciting certification to add to our constantly maturing security program," said Praveen Ravela, Director of Development at AMC Technology.
The CSA STAR Program encompasses key principles of transparency, rigorous auditing and harmonization of standards. Companies who use STAR indicate best practices and validate the security posture of their cloud offerings.
The STAR registry documents the security and privacy controls provided by popular cloud computing offerings. This publicly accessible registry allows cloud customers to assess their security providers in order to make the best procurement decisions.
"This certification is an exciting step in our ongoing security journey to provide our customers with exceptional integrations for their contact centers through our secure DaVinci platform," said Anthony Uliano, Founder and CTO of AMC Technology.
About AMC Technology
AMC Technology is a leader in the Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) world, bringing people together through great interactions since 1995. We improve interactions between agents, customers, businesses and communities through our flagship product, DaVinci™, the industry's first and only iPaaS made specifically for contact centers that offers unlimited omni-channel integrations for cloud, premise or hybrid environments. DaVinci integrates best of breed CRMs and CSMs with communication channels enabling contact centers to deliver superior levels of customer service and boost productivity, now and in the future.
Media Contact
Mariah Mays, AMC Technology, +1 (804) 419-8610, mariah.mays@amctechnology.com
SOURCE AMC Technology