ZURICH, Switzerland, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader Amcor today published results from its latest research into consumer perceptions of sustainability and packaging. The proprietary insights give Amcor and its customers a unique understanding of evolving preferences, including a willingness to pay more for differentiated products from top brands.
Michael Zacka, Amcor's chief commercial officer, said consumers are increasingly making buying decisions that factor in environmental considerations and expect brands to provide more responsible packaging options.
"At a time when people are rethinking their choices in light of a global pandemic, we are using our deep expertise and insights to help customers better understand what consumers want, right down to country-level," said Mr. Zacka.
The survey of more than 4,000 participants found differences in perception between countries, but that overall consumers are increasingly aware of the impact of their choices. Across the countries surveyed, 83% say they check on-pack instructions to know how to dispose of packaging.
The research is part of Amcor's continued industry leadership in sustainability. The company is accelerating to a fully ready-to-recycle portfolio and partnering with NGOs and others to improve waste management infrastructure and improve consumer education and participation in recycling.
Mr. Zacka concluded, "Sustainability is our most exciting growth opportunity and we continue investing in highly sophisticated R&D capabilities. Our portfolio has an ever-wider choice of more responsible packaging, from recyclable PET containers made from 100% post-consumer recycled content to unique recyclable flexible pouches and lighter weight paper-based alternatives."
Amcor delivers innovative packaging for consumer goods companies to help them advance their sustainability agenda – including global majors like PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever and Mars who have made ambitious public commitments. Amcor engaged with many of them during a recent webinar, where our experts shared the findings and explored implications for the consumer packaged goods industry.
The company has been leading the packaging industry on sustainability for a number of years. Amcor was a first mover with its pledge to develop all its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025 and is a founding signatory to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In June 2020, Amcor joined the World Wildlife Fund-led ReSource: Plastic, which aims to accelerate plastic commitments by organizations and prevent 50M tons of plastic from entering nature by 2030. In August 2019, Amcor pledged a further $50 million to accelerate its sustainability agenda by investing in R&D, infrastructure, equipment, open innovation and extensions to its partnership network.
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate $13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: ASC
