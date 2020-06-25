ATLANTA, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIS, LLC, a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and leading implementer of ERP and CRM industry solutions for Contractors and Professional Service firms built on Dynamics 365, is pleased to announce:
Ameresco selected the SIS Construct365 Project Cost Management module, built for Microsoft Dynamics 365, as the foundation of the Ameresco ERP/CRM platform.
SIS Project Cost Management is a feature rich enhancement to the Dynamics 365 solution addressing the unique project needs facing an Enterprise Energy Contractor like Ameresco. The SIS cloud-based solution will help Ameresco continue its growth and focus on the company's efficiency and bottom-line performance.
"Chris and Rick [at SIS] have been phenomenal partners in this ERP evaluation with Ameresco. After a previous partner came up short during demos, Microsoft was almost dropped from consideration and Oracle seemed to be on a clear path to win. We asked for the opportunity to bring another partner to the table, and on short notice Chris and Rick put together an OUTSTANDING demo of F&O and their construction IP. The Ameresco team was truly impressed by the demonstration and the attention to their requirements. SIS was absolutely integral to this win, and I'll be spreading the word!"
Hannah Larrabee, Dynamics ERP Specialist, Microsoft Corporation
About Amerecso:
Ameresco, Inc. is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco's sustainability services include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing expertise in the US, Canada, and UK. www.ameresco.com
About SIS:
SIS has been successful in delivering ERP and CRM solutions to Project and Services focused companies for more than 20 years built on Microsoft Dynamics and SIS Industry IP. As a full-service technology consulting firm, we offer, implement, and support end-to-end solutions that work for our clients now and in the long term.
Construct365: Project Cost Management
Construction Focused Project Accounting/Job Cost functionality that manages project budgets, revisions, change orders, subcontracts, reporting and more to give contractors much needed ease of use, with the ability to manage projects profitably.
For more information about our Construct365 solutions or to take a closer look at Microsoft Dynamics 365, contact us at https://sisn.com
Contact: Info@sisn.com