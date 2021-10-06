NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, American Banker announced the 2021 honorees of THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING™. Now in its nineteenth year, the program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.
This year's honorees include many recognizable leaders as well as several new additions including:
- Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, BNY Mellon
- Titi Cole, Head of Global Operations and Fraud Prevention & Chief Client Officer, Global Consumer Banking, Citigroup
- Beth Johnson, Chief Experience Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Citizens Financial
- Cassandra McKinney, Executive Director, Retail Bank, Comerica
American Banker recognizes leaders in multiple lists: The Most Powerful Women in Banking, The Most Powerful Women to Watch, The Most Powerful Women in Finance, Top Teams and — in a special recognition this year — Standouts. This new group was included in 2021 to recognize speciﬁc areas that have taken on outsized importance in recent years and call attention to some outstanding women in those roles for their leadership: Human Resources, Audit, Community Banking, ESG, Risk, Asset Management, and Technology. The full list, including profiles of all the honorees for 2021, can be found on American Banker's website, as well as in the October issue of American Banker Magazine.
In another year full of disruption and uncertainty, THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING honorees continue to advocate for the health and wellness of their employees and support their teams during the evolution of work, all while rising to meet the needs of clients and customers. Their dedication, resilience and compassion make them true role models — everything modern leaders should be.
"The women on this list are at the forefront of significant changes across the financial services industry and in society more broadly," said Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "They are leading reinvigorated efforts to increase diversity of all kinds in the senior ranks, concepting the future of work and helping central banks explore the idea of developing digital currencies, to name just a few of the many initiatives they have underway."
The annual gala returns to an in-person event
This year, the highly anticipated event will be held at The Glasshouse in New York City on October 21. This is a chance for the honorees to gather, connect and celebrate their achievements in the face of unprecedented challenges. It is also an important opportunity for the financial services community to convene and recommit to driving toward a more equitable and inclusive industry. In addition to recognizing the honorees, the gala will feature a keynote address from Maria Contreras-Sweet, Founder of ProAmérica Bank, former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and former Secretary of California's Business, Transportation and Housing Agency.
"For 19 years, this list has honored trailblazers, change-makers and unparalleled achievers — individuals who have helped transform the industry despite countless obstacles," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, publisher of American Banker. "This year's honorees are a testament to the perpetual resilience required of leaders today."
An online conference will extend the live event
In light of the overwhelming success of last year's virtual event, 2021 will feature an expanded online conference taking place over the course of three days. This conference will take place from November 3-5 and registration is open to anyone in the financial services community.
The online event will gather 2021 honorees and other influential leaders to share insights covering a range of topics, including the economy, social change, business innovation and so much more. The conference provides a unique opportunity to engage with the most innovative, successful minds in financial services and the broader business world — and gain from their combined experience. This year's speakers include:
- Mary Callahan Erdoes, Chief Executive Officer, JPMorgan Chase Asset & Wealth Management
- Cathy Bessant, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, Bank of America
- Diane Reyes, Global Head of Liquidity and Cash Management, HSBC
- Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS
- Kate Quinn, Chief Administrative Officer, U.S. Bancorp
- Ida Liu, Global Head of Private Banking, Citi
For more information, and to register for the event, visit: https://www.americanbanker.com/conference/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
Media Contact
Jamie Billington, Arizent, 212-803-8200, jamie.billington@arizent.com
SOURCE American Banker