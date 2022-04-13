The historic celebration in New York City begins with The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next Awards dinner on October 25, followed by The Most Powerful Women in Banking conference on the legendary USS Intrepid aircraft carrier on October 26th. The week closes with the annual honoree 20th anniversary gala on October 27th.
NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Banker, Arizent's essential resource for senior executives in banking and financial services, has announced three events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking. The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next Awards, The Most Powerful Women in Banking conference, and the gala will honor the industry's up-and-coming leaders, convene banking professionals for a leadership conference, and celebrate the women making a difference in the industry.
The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next Awards celebrate women, ages 40 and under, whose achievements set them apart in their companies' leadership pipelines and are endorsed by a senior executive at their financial institution. For the first time ever, this year's honorees will be recognized at an invite-only awards dinner at HK Hall as part of the 20th anniversary for The Powerful Women in Banking. With past honorees from The Powerful Women in Banking joining this year's NEXT recipients, the evening will bring together today's most powerful leaders and tomorrow's most promising stars for a night of networking, recognition and celebration.
"The Next list honors women who will be the banking industry's new leaders. We're excited to celebrate them as we move into the third decade of the Most Powerful Women in Banking," said Chana Schoenberger, Editor in Chief of American Banker and Chair of The Most Powerful Women programs.
Learn more about the NEXT Award Gala here: https://conference.americanbanker.com/NEXT
The Most Powerful Women in Banking conference is the premier forum for all industry professionals to gain insights from the honorees featured on American Banker's seminal list. After debuting as a highly successful online event, this will be the first time the conference is held in person. Taking place on the historic USS Intrepid aircraft carrier, the event will feature interactive sessions, inspiring keynotes, and unique networking opportunities, where the world's most successful bankers will look toward the future while sharing the acumen and ideas that have shaped legendary careers.
Learn more about the conference here: https://conference.americanbanker.com/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking
"We are thrilled to see the overwhelmingly positive response to these expanded programs," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent. "We are proud to support this powerful community and all their efforts to create new models of leadership and advance the banking industry."
American Banker will also celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Most Powerful Women in Banking at its annual gala. Since 2001, this elite program has recognized the industry's most influential and exceptional women leaders. These are the pioneers and change-makers forging the future of financial services. Rounding out the 20th anniversary celebration, this invite-only gala will bring past and present honorees together in person at The Glasshouse in NYC.
Learn more about the Most Powerful Women in Banking Gala here: https://conference.americanbanker.com/the-most-powerful-women-in-banking-gala
The Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next honorees will be announced in June, and nominations for the The Most Powerful Women in Banking are open until May 2nd.
