NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, American Banker just launched its new offerings providing the banking community with more options to access comprehensive resources designed to advance their business. Taking feedback from current subscribers, these options have been structured to better meet the needs of both individual professionals and enterprise teams.
Premium access provides banking leaders with a robust online platform of unparalleled news and analysis of the banking industry, an expanded slate of original editorial research reports, weekly datasets for competitive benchmarking, and Bankshot and American Banker podcasts.
With premium access, members also have more opportunities to hear from industry leaders and peers. These members will have year-round, on-demand access to American Banker event programming like PAYMENTS FORUM, DIGITAL BANKING, THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING™ conference , and SMALL BIZ BANKING, as well as the Leaders forum, an on-demand channel where senior voices share perspectives on business-critical issues.
Additionally, these members will get delivery of American Banker Magazine, a winner at last week's 2022 Neal Awards honoring excellence in business journalism. The newly revamped magazine is a venue for readers to consider the developments of the industry in fuller context. In this format, readers can independently assess the driving forces behind the issues, the factors influencing its course in the banking system, and its impact on the industry and in the world at large.
"American Banker is focused on serving the entire banking community. By providing a comprehensive view of the critical topics within the world of banking, our members have better access to what they need to make their businesses grow," said Gemma Postlethwaite, CEO of Arizent, group publisher of American Banker.
American Banker will provide two additional options. For large enterprise customers, VIP access includes all premium benefits, plus customized reports and exclusive experiences to empower organizations with fresh ideas to lead their business forward. VIP members can connect with our editors and banking peers through editorial and research briefings and exclusive meetings at American Banker events.
For professionals who are earlier in their banking career or who are newer to American Banker, standard access will also be available. These members receive all of the great daily content focused on the insights and ideas that leaders in the industry need, as well as access to the Leaders forum and select event benefits.
About American Banker
American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique insight and analysis into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research, and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker's transformative content connects leaders online, in person, and in print every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, an executive forum. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.
