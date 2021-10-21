DENVER, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Robotics (http://www.primerobotics.com) has announced the issue of 8 approved patents from China, related to a variety of robotic hardware and software automation solutions provided by the Denver-based robotics company.
Included in these patent approvals is an AGV Tipping Bucket for Pallet Roll Control (roll goods to opposite side), motor and handling device direct connections, a dustproof AGV Intelligent handling robot, a frame correction device for AGV transport robots, an internal rotating AGV robot, and a moveable chassis of integral AGV robots. Approved patent numbers can be found by contacting Prime Robotics Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Nate Aswege
"The approval of our latest patents is a testament to the innovation, market growth and pioneering development our teams at Prime Robotics continue to demonstrate. These approvals will allow us to work with clients to develop new areas of supply chain automation for Warehouse, E-Commerce and Distribution facilities," said Eric Rongley, CEO of Prime Robotics.
Prime Robotics is quickly rising as a North American leader for providing robotic automation, and has developed significant demand from warehouse and fulfillment facilities looking for goods-to-person and heavy-duty pallet-moving robotic solutions. "I'm excited about our growth, our development teams, and where we're taking the automation market in North America. These approvals are another step towards evolving the fulfillment supply chain across North America," said Nate Aswege, Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Prime Robotics.
About Prime Robotics
Founded in 2015, Prime Robotics is an automation company that provides hardware, software, service and support solutions for the Distribution, Warehouse and E-Commerce industries. Our automation tools empower companies to accelerate and optimize their entire value chain, saving time and money at every stage of the process. Prime Robotics is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Shenzhen, China. For more information, visit http://www.primerobotics.com
