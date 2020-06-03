NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA CBD brand PureKana, one of the global leaders in hemp-based CBD products, has announced the release of its long-awaited line of AM/PM CBD Capsules. The capsules contain proprietary natural sleep and energy blends, and are designed to help improve sleep patterns and offer mid-day energy boosts and enhanced alertness.
"We've had such demand recently for products that are specific to day and night time use," says PureKana co-founder Jeff Yauck. "The goal with the new line of AM/PM capsules is to diversify and variegate the effects of our standard CBD capsules, which have always been one of our most popular products."
In addition to CBD and other phytochemical hemp components, the new line of AM/PM capsules contain infusions of caffeine and melatonin (respectively), as well as B-vitamins, L-Theanine, and 5-HTP for targeted effects on cellular energy production and natural sleep/wake patterns.
"A lot of people are familiar with melatonin these days, but few realize it's actually a hormone directly involved in the human sleep-wake cycle," Yauck says. "The PM capsules also combine the effects of CBD and hemp extract with GABA, 5-HTP and L-theanine, and the results are extraordinary."
Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for both the AM and PM capsules, which is not surprising given PureKana's historical track record when it comes to introducing new and innovative CBD products.
The AM capsules, which contain 78mg of caffeine extract, also incorporate an assorted range of essential B vitamins, including B1, B6, and B12. B-vitamins are known to support the production of cellular energy, and may help to restore wakefulness and promote mid-day alertness.
"A lot of customers have been asking if they can take PureKana AM and PM capsules both in the same day, and the answer is absolutely," Yauck says. "Look at the lifestyle so many people are living these days; we're stressed out, we're fatigued, we're mentally exhausted, and most importantly, we're not getting enough sleep. The amount of positive feedback we've received from customers who take both the AM and PM capsules daily is unreal."
The new line of USA-made PureKana AM/PM CBD capsules are non-GMO, and contain no pesticides, herbicides, solvents, or chemical fertilizers. They are available exclusively through the PureKana website.
To learn more, visit https://purekana.com/.