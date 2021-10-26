ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of Terra Health Coaching to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Terra Health Coaching offers a digital platform rooted in the principles of lifestyle medicine and behavioral science, plus integrative programs and a network of health coaches that help bridge the gap between health recommendations of clinicians in the exam room and patient lifestyles. Through one-on-one health coaching and patient-driven data collection, Terra empowers its users to adopt a lifestyle that promotes health and sustainability, including a plant-forward approach to diet.
The Terra app provides lifestyle journals for diet, movement, mental health practices and stool. Over time, all mentee journal entries comprise their Lifestyle Record, an unprecedented compilation of logs and entries that mentees, health coaches and healthcare professionals can analyze to get a deeper understanding of mentee/patient behavior, trends and progress.
Patients can now have an accurate log of their lifestyle to present to their practicing clinician, allowing for more accurate recommendations, yielding more successful treatments. Healthcare professionals can refer patients to the Terra team of health coaches or onboard their own staff to the platform, extending support and accountability to everyday patient life.
"Over the past few decades, lifestyle medicine has gained momentum and reached a point of global recognition," said Terra CEO John Dieser. "Together, with the fortitude of ACLM and its members, Terra will provide a powerful tool that will drive this movement further into global healthcare practices, bridging lifestyle medicine care from the clinic to the home for the betterment of populations all over the world."
"Terra equips health professionals with a resource to support patients beyond the exam room," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "Frequent support and communication on patient goals is the key factor in securing positive, lasting lifestyle change. Now, with Terra, patients can be routinely supported by health coaches, and physicians will have a lifestyle medicine health coaching team for support, as well as a secure mobile app to collect patient data in an accessible, streamlined way."
ABOUT TERRA HEALTH COACHING: Terra Health Coaching began pre-pandemic as ProdHealth, a digital and in-person hybrid health coaching service for employers in Bethlehem, PA. It then chose to widen its scope and scale through the broader digitalization of its health coaching services and now operates with core team members based in Pennsylvania and California.
Terra Health Coaching's mission is to help our users take ownership of their lifestyles through education, integration and motivation in order to change unhealthy behavior. Our health coaches are the agents of the behavioral change we foster in our mentees, integrating beneficial and achievable behavioral change goals into mentee lives on an individual basis. Our coaches work with them to introduce positive changes into their lives in a manageable way to help ensure success, motivating and supporting them throughout their individual journeys, however different those journeys may be. Learn more at Terrahealthcoaching.com.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for those dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of lifestyle medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle medicine is the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures. Learn more at http://www.lifestylemedicine.org.
Media Contact
Jean Tips, American College of Lifestyle Medicine, 971-983-5383 x 119, jtips@lifestylemedicine.org
SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine