ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of digital health and fitness solution leader GlucoseZone to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
GlucoseZone is the only clinically validated online fitness and coaching program for A1c improvement and weight loss for type 2 diabetes. Designed to be clinically integrated at every therapeutic stage of diabetes, GlucoseZone has pioneered the practice of offering exercise coaching and content based on a patient's real-time blood sugar, biometrics and medication usage, providing real-time adaptability for changes. The end result is a muti-media platform that helps patients become physically active, manage medication and clinically benefit from exercise.
GlucoseZone is also the only digital fitness platform that supports both patients and payers in their common goals of improving health outcomes and lower costs related to type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that GlucoseZone helps patients improve A1c and lose weight, as well as help health plans save on average over $5,700 per patient/per year in pharmaceutical optimization and cost avoidance.
Lastly, GlucoseZone is the only digital health platform that enables fitness to become part of the health plan infrastructure for diabetes. GlucoseZone provides the digital platform that enables fitness clubs, gyms and studios to become core components of diabetes prevention and management strategies for health plans.
GlucoseZone has a growing cohort of certified locations and providers and can be clinically integrated based on patient/provider/payer preferences, needs and geographic location. Clinicians and fitness professionals interested in offering GlucoseZone can become certified members of the GlucoseZonePro network and start offering GlucoseZone at their own location or online. Payers interested in benefiting from GlucoseZone can take advantage of existing GlucoseZone certified locations and virtual coaching, or work with GlucoseZone to support their members' needs.
"We believe the future of diabetes prevention and management resides at the intersection of clinically integrated fitness and nutrition lifestyle therapy and look forward to supporting and collaborating with other like-minded organizations dedicated to bringing lifestyle medicine to the forefront of healthcare," said GlucoseZone Founder and CEO Charles O'Connell.
"What is so unique about GlucoseZone is the application of exercise as a tailored intervention for a medical condition above and beyond general fitness guidelines," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "This is truly elevating exercise as a medical intervention for national and global epidemic levels of diabetes. The adaptability of this solution provides great opportunity for patients, clinicians and payors alike. We welcome GlucoseZone to our Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT GLUCOSEZONE: GlucoseZone is a digital health company providing online fitness to people living with diabetes and chronic conditions around the globe. Patented and clinically validated, GlucoseZone offers patients A1c improvement and weight loss through exercise and nutritional therapy based on their real-time biometrics and medication usage.
GlucoseZone is a company comprising diabetes professionals, software engineers, fitness experts and multi-media content producers, all of whom are dedicated to providing on-demand and interactive multi-media guidance to the global diabetes community.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
