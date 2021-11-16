ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) has announced the addition of virtual and augmented reality mental wellness innovator Healium to its Lifestyle Medicine Corporate Roundtable, a group of thought leaders and industry professionals who explore effective clinical innovations, activate marketing strategies, accelerate reimbursement and policy adoption, and pursue research and demonstrations of lifestyle medicine in practice. ACLM launched its Corporate Roundtable in 2016 and it now includes more than 40 active member organizations in the lifestyle medicine ecosystem.
Lifestyle medicine is defined as the use of evidence-based lifestyle therapeutic intervention—including a whole-food, plant-predominant eating pattern, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances, and positive social connection—as a primary modality, delivered by clinicians trained and certified in this specialty, to prevent, treat, and often reverse chronic disease.
Healium is a virtual and augmented reality company utilizing the benefits of immersive, engaging content to provide the user a self-guided mental wellness solution. Healium allows the user to learn to self-regulate their focus and calm by giving them the ability to see their EEG brain patterns in near real time. It's a portable solution that uses virtual and augmented reality to immerse the person into beautiful, nature-based escapes in order to train their brain.
In four peer-reviewed journals, Healium's combination of content, technology and science has been shown to significantly reduce anxiety and improve mood in as little as four minutes. Healium is being used in corporate, government, athletic, school, and mental health settings to equip people to excel, optimizing their brainwave patterns to focus more quickly, stress less, and perform better.
"In this pandemic with its associated mental health emergency, it is important to educate people about drugless, non-harmful coping mechanisms," said Healium CEO Sarah Hill, who developed the product to ease her own anxiety as a former TV news reporter. "Healium is delighted to partner with ACLM to raise awareness about the importance of mental fitness and resilience."
"Healium allows the user to self-manage pain, anxiety and stress, helping them change their behaviors to improve health outcomes," said ACLM President Cate Collings, MD, MS, FACC, DipABLM. "This is a powerful tool for mental health and resilience, needed now more than ever. We welcome them to the Corporate Roundtable."
ABOUT HEALIUM: Healium is a patented technology and product that allows users to learn to self-regulate their focus and calm by giving them the ability to see their EEG brain patterns or heart rate in near-real time. In five peer-reviewed journals, Healium has been shown to significantly reduce anxiety and improve mood in as little as four minutes.
More than a professional association, ACLM is a galvanized force for change. ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to domestically and globally promote lifestyle medicine as the first treatment option, as opposed to a first option of treating symptoms and consequences with expensive, ever-increasing quantities of pills and procedures.
