WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce its sponsorship towards the 2022 ACA Summer Course in Crystallography to be held this summer at Purdue University. The course aim is to provide appropriate training on the theory as well as practical aspects of both Single Crystal Chemical Crystallography and X-Ray Powder Diffraction techniques for small molecules. Understanding crystallography and its role in the pharmaceutical field continues to increase in importance as more molecules are characterized for their solid-state properties.
"In order to accelerate the development of life-saving drugs, it is critical to understand their solid-state properties," states Dr. Stephen Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma. "Being able to measure the crystallinity of a molecule and ultimately solving the crystal structure is key to improving its stability and shelf-life. We are thrilled to be able to support ACA Outreach in its efforts to educate young scientists so that they can learn about these important techniques".
Applications to attend the course can be accessed here.
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or info@improvedpharma.com.
Media Contact
Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, info@improvedpharma.com
SOURCE Improved Pharma