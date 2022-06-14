The session will explore the challenges and best practices of training in a franchise / extended enterprise environment.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Wentworth, Brandon Hall Group's Principal Learning and Development Analyst, will join Tammy Olson, Director of Global Curriculum and Training at American Dairy Queen Corp. (ADQ) and Michelle Sullivan, VP of Marketing Communications at Schoox, for a live discussion on Thursday, June 16 at 1:00 PM EDT / 12:00 PM CDT.
In a franchise model, a franchisee's employees and customers need a standardized, consistent experience, even if restaurants have multiple franchise owners. In a fast-paced, high turnover environment, good training can mean the difference between success and failure. This session will take a closer look at the ins and outs of training in a franchise environment, as well as the journey American Dairy Queen took to implement a significant operational shift that required an innovative approach and the right tools to deliver training successfully.
Discussion topics include:
- Learning in the franchise/extended enterprise environment
- Challenges and strategies
- The franchise training journey
Visit the registration page and secure your virtual seat or visit Schoox's website to learn more about their learning and talent development solutions.
About Brandon Hall Group Inc.
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management." Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers. To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com.
About ADQ
American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is a subsidiary of International Dairy Queen (IDQ) based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ADQ, along with other IDQ subsidiaries, is responsible for licensing and servicing a system of more than 7,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada and more than 20 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Berkshire), which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
