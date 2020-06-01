EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMMC Academy announces that the American-Danish Business Council has signed on as a member of its International Alliance program.
The American-Danish Business Council (ADBC) is a non-profit association for American companies operating in Denmark and Danish companies in the U.S. The ADBC is dedicated to promoting mutual cooperation and better working relationships between the two countries. H.E. Lone Dencker Wisborg, Ambassador of Denmark to the United States, serves as chairman.
ADBC's participation in the International Alliance will provide opportunities for ADBC and the CMMC Academy to work together to provide information on CMMC implementation and compliance, including virtual events and special video content.
"I am very pleased that the American-Danish Business Council will be joining the CMMC International Alliance. Cyber security is fundamental in maintaining operational resilience in today's business environment. Sharing knowledge on best practices to comply with standards is key. The Alliance will be a great support in keeping the industry informed on the CMMC as the companies adopt the new regulation," said Commander s.g Jesper Rasmussen, Defense Industrial Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy in the United States.
"CMMC compliance is crucial for companies that contract with, or seek to contract with, the U.S. Department of Defense, and it will have ramifications for businesses in other industries as well as other countries," said Tommy McDowell, General Manager of Celerium. "We are thrilled with the addition of the American-Danish Business Council to bolster the CMMC Academy's International Alliance, and we look forward to working with them in support of our mission to help companies learn about CMMC."
The International Alliance was launched in late April with Aviation ISAC as the inaugural member. Bank of America, a provider of supply chain financing, is a sponsor of the Academy. CMMC Academy is a free initiative from Celerium Inc., a for-profit company that offers cyber threat intelligence and cyber threat sharing solutions for the defense, aviation, automotive and energy sectors.
About Celerium
Celerium is the leading supplier of cyber threat intelligence and cyber threat sharing solutions for critical infrastructure organizations serving the defense, aviation, automotive, and financial services industries.
Celerium also powers the next generation of information-sharing organizations, including ISAOs and ISACs. Relied on by government agencies, enterprise risk management teams, CISOs, and SOC analysts, Celerium supports all critical infrastructure and market sectors. Learn more at www.celerium.com.