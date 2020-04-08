WINDSOR, Conn., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced that American Enterprise Group, Inc. (AEG) has selected Precision LM™ for loan servicing, accounting, asset management, valuation, and reporting. AEG chose Precision LM based on SS&C's extensive experience supporting insurance clients who are commercial lenders.
"We are always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and grow sustainably," said Tom Swank, CEO at AEG. "In order to expand our commercial mortgage loan business, we needed to find a platform to support scalability. We were impressed with SS&C's deep expertise in insurance industry loan operations. Their proven technology system and world-class service will help us transform our loan operations."
Precision LM will enable AEG to consolidate multiple applications into a single, holistic platform that will improve communication and reporting between business lines and provide borrowers with loan information in a secure, web-based platform.
"We are excited to partner with AEG," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SS&C Technologies. "Precision LM will allow AEG to scale its commercial lending business while delivering timely, accurate information."
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
About American Enterprise Group, Inc.
American Enterprise Group, Inc., has multiple insurance company subsidiaries under the American Republic®, Great Western Insurance Company (GWIC®), and Medico® brands. These companies offer life and health insurance product solutions to help people secure their financial futures through various distribution channels and are licensed in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. American Enterprise is based in Des Moines, Iowa, and employs approximately 450 people in its Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Nebraska; and Ogden, Utah, offices.
Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
