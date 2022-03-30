"The Cure Chronicles" presents thoughtful conversations with people living with HIV, advocates, medical experts, policymakers, and others working toward ending the HIV epidemic.
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Gene Technologies, a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to cure HIV, has launched a video series showcasing compelling HIV community conversations: The Cure Chronicles, hosted by the company's CEO Jeff Galvin.
With more than 37 million people in the world living with HIV/AIDS, American Gene Technologies is working hard to develop a cure. The company is in a clinical trial for a single-infusion gene therapy (AGT103-T) to return people living with HIV to a normal life.
"We believe there is hope for a cure, but we know it will take everyone working together to make it a reality and permanently end the suffering of millions of people living with HIV today," says Galvin. "That's why we've launched this video series: to have thoughtful conversations with people living with HIV, advocates, medical experts, policy makers, and others who are working hard toward the shared goal of ending this devastating epidemic."
With The Cure Chronicles, American Gene Technologies wants to spotlight some of the many advocates and people in the HIV community who strive to keep hope alive and tip the odds toward success. The series already includes two video conversations with amazing HIV-cure pioneers:
- The inaugural episode of The Cure Chronicles features the journey of Dr. Marcus A. Conant, an early HIV/AIDS treatment pioneer who took the lead in conducting early clinical trials, persevering despite seeing 94% of patients die during the epidemic's first years.
- The second episode features LGBTQ+ advocate Bobby Cook, delving into his experiences when the HIV epidemic first started and how he came to found the Copper Cactus Ranch (a 40-acre retreat dedicated to creating a safe space for men to discover their own truth, overcome trauma and heal).
About HIV
According to UNAIDS, approximately 37.7 million people worldwide live with HIV/AIDS. In the United States, government statistics show 1.2 million people have HIV and estimate that 34,800 Americans were newly infected with HIV in 2019. Across the globe, UNAIDS estimates that approximately 1.5 million individuals were newly infected with HIV in 2020. The Washington D.C./Baltimore area is often cited as a 'hot spot' for HIV, with Washington, D.C., having the highest rate of infection at nearly 46 cases per 100,000 population and Baltimore City having rates of 17 cases per 100,000. Maryland also ranks sixth among U.S. states and territories in HIV diagnosis rates, with more than 900 new cases in 2019 alone, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Since the late 1980s, antiretroviral drugs have restored quality of life to persons living with HIV and, in some cases, have even been used to prevent new infections. However, no approved treatment has demonstrated the ability to cure HIV. AGT is committed to addressing this unmet medical need.
About AGT103-T
AGT103-T is a genetically modified cell product made from a person's own cells. AGT's unique approach focuses on permanently repairing the key immune system damage caused by HIV. AGT's goal is to develop a cell and gene therapy capable of repairing the immune system so it will provide natural control over HIV replication.
About American Gene Technologies
AGT is a gene and cell therapy company with a proprietary gene-delivery platform for rapid development of cell and gene therapies to cure infectious diseases, cancers, and inherited disorders. AGT's mission is to transform people's lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. AGT has been granted four patents for the technology used to make AGT103-T and 11 patents for its unique immuno-oncology approach to stimulate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to destroy a variety of solid tumors. The company has developed a synthetic gene for treating Phenylketonuria (PKU), a debilitating inherited disease. AGT's treatment for PKU has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it is expected to reach the clinic in 2022.
