MANASSAS, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Microwave Corporation, an Ironwave Technologies Company (https://americanmic.com), is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of DC to 40GHZ solid state control components and subsystems for the communication and electronic warfare community. AMC recently released a switch matrix product line from single pole to 65 throw with exceptional insertion loss. The base specifications comprise:
- Frequency: .5Ghz to 40GHz
- Insertion Los:s <7dB up to 18GHz and <10dB up to 40GHz
- Isolation: 65 dB minimum
- Switching speed <500ns
- Input/output: VSWR 2.0:1
- Power supply: +5VDC @ 220mA max/-12VDC@45mA max
The innovative design is a single pole/25 throw hermetically sealed switch using a combination of suspended and stripline substrates and a switch control configuration via encoded 5-bit TTL inputs latched by the use of a dual rail strobe.
The design maintains the basic specifications up to 40GHz and 65 throw. Using a modular design AMC can rapidly and cost effectively modify the design for specific ELINT, EW or satellite ground station needs and deliver in 60-90 days.
AMC has an extensive line of Switch Matrices, DVLA's, Power Dividers, Attenuators and is constantly evolving the technology to support it's military application customer base. Please check out our newest products on our website.
Ironwave Technologies LLC (https://iwtllc.com) develops technologies and solutions in the radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) space primarily in defense communications, telemetry, electronic warfare and surveillance.
