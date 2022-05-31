This guide educates consumers on the history of 3D technology by looking at how 3D images were first created, how technology has changed 3D, and a brief overview of advancements in 3D technology.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Paper Optics has announced the release of its latest resource "The History of 3D Technology." This resource provides insight into the history of 3D technology by covering early 3D films, the rise of 3D, the different eras of 3D, and new 3D technology.
Dating back to the third century, scholars have known that the right eye and left eye view images differently which is one of the key components of 3D images, and 3D technology was first discovered in 1838 by Charles Wheatstone. The first 3D feature film was "The Power of Love" in 1922, and the first polarized 3D film to be released was "Beggar's Wedding" in 1936. Between 1960 and 2000, 3D technology experienced many new advancements including the invention of a single strip 3D format.
"Movie lovers can now look forward to more 3D movies in the coming years since it is also simple to convert 2D movies to 3D in post-production," according to American Paper Optics. Consumers can also expect an increase in televisions with 3D capabilities so 3D movies can be viewed at home. 3D usage is expected to continue growing in the coming years as 3D technology continues to advance.
About American Paper Optics:
Founded in 1990, American Paper Optics is one of the leaders in the 3D industry. They have a number of innovative 3D products but are best known for 3D glasses. American Paper Optics offers 14 different types of specialty paper 3D glasses in an unlimited number of frame shapes.
