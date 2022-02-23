DORAL, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Technology Network (ATN) Corp., a leader in the electro optic tech industry, has relocated its facilities from California to a new expansive Florida HQ and manufacturing facility. The move was necessitated by the rapid expansion and growth the company has seen since its founding in 1995. By leveraging innovation and expertise to create the best technology for its customers, ATN has been able to continuously grow. The Florida facility is highlighted by a technically advanced manufacturing floor, expansive warehouse, streamlined shipping area, improved warranty center and high tech R&D facilities. All of these improvements will allow the company to better serve their customers now and in the future. "This move is a continuation of ATN's mission to bring feature-rich products to market. Innovation is central to ATN, and this new step allows the company to deliver the highest quality of products to its customers in a more efficient manner." Said Marc Vayn CMO at ATN.
ATN is an industry leader, innovative designer and manufacturer of electro-optic rifle scopes and binoculars for the 21st century. Founded in 1995, ATN has come to be known for dependable, quality products that enhance their customer's hunting experience and connect with the desires of hunting enthusiasts. Scopes are user-friendly with Smart features, like allowing users to record video footage of their hunting experience. Top-selling models include the X-Sight 4K Pro series, ThOR 4 series, ThOR LT series, and the ABL series. To learn more about ATN and see the full details of ATN's products, visit http://www.atncorp.com or call 1- 800-910-2862, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM PST. You can also find ATN on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Media Contact
ATN Corp, American Network Technologies Corporation, +1 6509895113, vayn.marc.amz@gmail.com
SOURCE American Network Technologies Corporation