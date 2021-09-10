The first-ever Telehealth Awareness Week, September 19-25, 2021, is a landmark event highlighting the central role telehealth now plays in the delivery of quality healthcare. Telehealth Awareness Week is hosted by the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, and committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it. #TelehealthIsHealth