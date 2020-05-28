NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are returning to work in droves as companies in a number of key industries are challenged with ensuring employee safety and staffing up properly, according to the new "DailyPay Rehire America Index" launching today. The data indicates double-digit growth in the number of workers hired during the two-week period from May 11 to May 25 in the Hospitality (+13%), Health Care (+14%), QSR (+17%), Supermarkets (+21%) and Caregiver industries (+21%).
After weeks of witnessing flat numbers or declines in staffing, the dramatic rise in people returning to work in mid-May correlates with the easing of many states' shelter-in-place orders.
This rehiring trend speaks to the challenges many companies are now facing that range from keeping customers and employees safe to recruiting and bringing back furloughed workers. With many employees not returning to work for a variety of reasons, the competition for top talent will be fierce and costly.
Recently, DailyPay completed a series of employee surveys to determine the impact of COVID-19 and found that 1 in 6 people looking for work during the crisis are seeking jobs that offer a daily pay benefit.
"As we see with this new data, the rehiring of America has begun and the critical 'new world order' mandate is to recognize pay as the most critical element of employee experience," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. "As we all rebuild, companies will need to think outside of the box when considering the right offerings to attract and retain quality talent and commit to Pay Different."
Updated weekly, the "DailyPay Rehire America Index" is an addition to the previously published DailyPay Workforce Index that followed employment patterns in key industries as they faced a number of daunting challenges due to COVID-19 epidemic. The new index is supplemented by additional anonymized data focused on how employees are using the pay they access before a company-scheduled payday.
