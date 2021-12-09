CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's no place like home for the holidays has a special meaning this year since last year's celebrations were more subdued, making home products a focus this shopping season, says The NPD Group. From housewares and appliances for baking and food prep; beverageware and tabletop for entertaining; vacuums and other home environment products to get homes clean and safe for company; bedding and bath for guests; and personal care products to get polished and groomed, the home and housewares industry will support U.S. consumers' efforts to make this holiday special. Home and houseware products are traditionally on top of gift lists, too, according to NPD's continual tracking of home industry retail sales.
Consumers missed not having their annual holiday traditions last year and will bring them back this year in more significant ways. With more people vaccinated, many are planning to entertain more and increase the size of their holiday meals and parties. These holiday activities will benefit sales of bakeware, beverageware, tabletop, cookware, cutlery, alcohol-related drink makers, and home soda machines.
Still conscious of the continuing pandemic and the omicron variant news, consumers will want to make sure their homes are clean and safe for family and guests. Helping with these efforts will be robotic vacuums, air purifiers, bare floor cleaners, deep carpet cleaners, and stick vacuums. They'll also want overnight guests to feel comfortable and pampered, providing a need for bedding and bath essentials.
Last year there were fewer gatherings and fewer people to impress. This year, consumers will spend money and time on grooming and polishing, which will help sales of women's styling tools, garment steamers, oral care products, and to relieve the stress of the holidays, massaging appliances.
As for home and houseware products as holiday gifts, consumers surveyed for NPD's U.S. Holiday Purchase Intentions report said they expected to spend an average of $785 this year on gifts, and 31% of respondents said they planned to buy home products as holiday gifts this year. Home products are typically on the annual top holiday gifts lists, and this year, robotic vacuums, air fryers, toaster ovens, single-serve brewing systems, massaging appliances, and electric toothbrushes (often purchased as a last-minute gift item) will be on the lists. A preliminary read of Black Friday week sales shows small appliances up 14% over the double-digit gains last year.
"This season, our homes will give new meaning to the classic song lyrics, "there's no place like home for the holidays," and will be a place to celebrate and gather with family and friends," says Joe Derochowski, NPD home industry advisor. "An opportunity for the home products industry to help make the season's magic happen."
About The NPD Group
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Media Contact
Kim McLynn, The NPD Group, 8476921781, kim.mclynn@npd.com
SOURCE The NPD Group