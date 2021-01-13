WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's SBDC is thrilled to announce that it will be partnering with Grow with Google to train more than 30,000 small businesses to become digitally ready. Since 2017, more than five million Americans have grown their businesses and careers with help from Grow with Google's trainings and in-person workshops. And through our network of nearly 1,000 Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs)—more people across the country will have access to Google's free online tools and flexible programs. We believe that technology has the power to unlock new opportunities for growth. When those opportunities are available to everyone, communities across the country can achieve their full potential.
"Each year the nationwide network of SBDCs touches one million small businesses. Those clients go to their SBDCs for free advising and training but most importantly for that trusted, hands-on expertise and focus on their business. The Grow with Google partnership will now allow SBDCs to offer their clients an in-depth understanding of Google's cloud-based productivity solutions and tailor those services to their client's needs and goals, said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.
"By partnering with America's SBDC to host free 'Grow with Google' trainings and workshops, we're helping local small businesses owners discover and leverage the digital tools that will help them grow today and build resilience for tomorrow," said Tia McLaurin, Grow with Google spokesperson.
Local SBDCs are able to sign-up as partners and will have access and direct support from Google including a specialized partner calendar, guides to hosting workshops, workshop promotional materials and branding to compliment.
Small businesses will be able to go to their local SBDC to get training and personalized recommendations to help their businesses start and expand with Grow with Google's free tools. To learn more about this new partnership go to www.AmericasSBDC.org/GrowWithGoogle.org.
About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.
About 'Grow with Google'
'Grow with Google' draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through this initiative, we aim to help everyone across America – those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google's training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses. For more information, please visit Google.com/grow.
