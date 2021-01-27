ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Americollect has selected the Noble® Gamification solution. The partnership will provide technology to help the company improve its employee engagement and provide a better customer experience for its collection activities.
Americollect offers debt recovery services for medical organizations using a 'ridiculously nice' approach, treating patients with respect and dignity to create a relationship of trust. Founded in 1964, the Americollect team has over 340 members that serve more than 120 hospitals and 7,000 physicians. The firm has a state-of-the-art, 37,000-square foot facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and is frequently ranked as a Best Place to Work in Collections (according to InsideARM.com).
Americollect understands the complexities of collections, from treating patients with respect and earning their trust, to managing a variety of regulations. Keeping its employee team engaged and ensuring they have the training and knowledge to meet the company's high standards is critical to their success. A well-tuned Gamification program to encourage professional development, recognize employee achievements, and reward them for attaining goals is an important piece of their operational strategy. Noble Gamification will allow Americollect to enhance its existing programs, replacing its manual contests with automated engagement tools. With advanced features to easily create new competitions, assign goals, track results, and distribute rewards, the solution will help the group drive team member collaboration, improve employee recognition, and save administrative time and costs.
JoAnn Bartolameolli, Director of Operations/Collections at Americollect, said, "Treating our customers and their patients Ridiculously Nice is priority one in our unique approach to collections, and it helps us achieve consistently higher recovery results and satisfaction than our competitors. Finding the right partner to help us keep our teammates engaged and help promote a consistent customer experience was important – especially as we quickly moved our team members to work from home in response to the pandemic. We are excited to achieve productivity and efficiency gains with Noble Gamification, while also boosting performance. We chose Noble Systems as our partner because of their proven experience in delivering significant results for collections environments and their understanding of the challenges that our market faces."
"Americollect has set a very high standard for its services and is one of the industry leaders in medical collections," said Chris Hodges, Noble Systems SVP sales and marketing. "We look forward to working with them to manage their employee experience, so they can achieve even higher satisfaction, performance and revenues. Our exclusive Gamification Success Director (GSD) offers a value-added service to work directly with the client's Game Master in a consultative role to ensure that their ROI is optimized on a sustained level, beyond the initial implementation uptick."
About Noble Systems
Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, Analytics, and Gamification technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of more than 210 patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.
About Americollect
Americollect firmly believes that everyone deserves to be treated Ridiculously Nice, all the time, no matter what. Collecting only for the healthcare industry, we utilize our Ridiculously Nice approach to open communication lines and build trust with the patient, providing the same compassionate approach that they expect from their healthcare organizations. https://www.americollect.com
