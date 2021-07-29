ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, announced today that within the first half of 2021, the company exceeded its projections for the year, surpassing all 2020 numbers.
In comparison to last year, from January - June 2020 alone, AmeriSave has funded a combination of nearly 80,000 refinance and purchase loans. This represents an 86% increase in refinance transactions and an extraordinary 780% increase in purchase transactions year over year. Within this timeframe, AmeriSave has funded a record $23 billion in volume, compared to January - June 2020 of $6.7 billion in volume. Additionally, the company has experienced a 238% increase in refinanced borrowers financed and a 906% increase in purchase borrowers financed, and has funded more customer purchase transitions in the second quarter of 2021 than all of 2020.
"The success that AmeriSave has experienced this year has been remarkable," said Mike Berte, president and COO of AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "Adaptability and innovation are second nature to us and without them, our team would not have reached these achievements. They are fundamental to our growth which ultimately benefits our customers - providing them more saving opportunities when it comes to investing in a home. I'm eager to see what we can do within the remaining months. I'm confident we'll continue to be intentional disruptors in the industry."
Additionally, in June AmeriSave launched its wholesale division, which operates as AmeriSave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions. To date, the department has over $250 million in the pipeline and has added over 250 new brokers to the team.
"Our wholesale division has taken off rapidly and surpassed all expectations," said Michael Brenning, president of Wholesale Lending at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation. "At this fast pace, our goal is to close five billion dollars by year end and beyond that, we want to become one of the top two wholesale lenders nationally. Not only do we want to be the best, but we also want to be the most reliable name in the industry."
To remain disruptors in the industry, AmeriSave continues to adapt to meet the needs of consumers. With these changes, the company has been able to service more customers in the first half of 2021 than the entire 2020 year. Additional significant and impactful new offerings include AmeriSave's Lock and Shop option, Certified Approval Letter, and RefiNow program. Details for each of these are bulleted below:
- Lock and Shop offers home buyers the opportunity to shop around for a home with peace of mind of not only knowing what they can afford but also the freedom to focus on finding their dream home without worrying about a fluctuating rate.
- Certified Approval Letter is known as the second-best thing to a cash offer as it provides buyers a competitive advantage over other buyers.
- RefiNow is a new program that was specifically created to help lower-income homeowners who still haven't taken advantage of the near historic low rates and refinanced by offering a credit for out-of-pocket appraisal fees.
Known as a pioneer of digital origination, AmeriSave makes it easy to execute the loan process online and offers low rates for its different products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, and USDA loans. Many AmeriSave customers choose to "self-serve" all or most of their loan transactions with its intuitive software that drives speed and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. In turn, AmeriSave passes this savings along to thousands of customers each month.
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct-to-consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168.
