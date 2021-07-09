BALTIC, Conn., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMGRAPH Packaging announces today that they have joined the prestigious Sustainable Packaging Coalition® (SPC), the premier organization focused on bringing together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively strengthen and advance the business case for more sustainable packaging. Since 2004, the SPC has delivered results-oriented projects and cutting-edge resources that have established them as the leading voice on packaging sustainability.
The SPC is a project of GreenBlue, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the sustainable use of materials in society. Companies that are accepted for membership in the SPC must demonstrate their commitment to the organization's mission of sustainability in the manufacture, use, and/or recovery of packaging.
"AMGRAPH's vision is in perfect alignment with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition's, and we are excited about the possibilities of this new membership," said Michael Higgins, Chief Operating Officer at AMGRAPH. "Developing real, sustainable solutions is going to take teamwork. We know that the leadership of the SPC is committed to that kind of coalition-building, and we're proud to be a part of it. "
As a member of the SPC community, AMGRAPH will have opportunities to experiment and collaborate as part of a dynamic network. By sharing perspectives and building understanding with packaging supply chain peers, they will work toward creating resilience and connectivity in the complex and ever-changing world of sustainability.
About Amgraph Packaging Inc.
For more than 30 years, AMGRAPH has been a leader in sustainability, making the highest quality flexible packaging and using the most eco-friendly methods available. As technology continually evolves, AMGRAPH remains in the forefront of the packaging industry in both environmental stewardship and advanced processes. A family-owned business, AMGRAPH is committed to serving the best interests of their customers, suppliers, and the greater community. For more information, visit them on the web at http://www.amgraph.com.
