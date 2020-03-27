LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global, a leading provider of IoT solutions for industry equipment, is responding to industry needs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by helping OEMs secure critical infrastructure through real-time asset monitoring, information sharing, and innovation.
Many equipment manufacturers have determined that their business operations constitute an "Essential Business" as defined by the 'Memorandum of Identification of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers During COVID-19 Response' and therefore have the opportunity and the obligation to continue performing their operations. More than ever, these businesses must maximize the service and products they provide to the communities in which they operate while maintaining a safe work environment through social distancing.
"Remote connectivity technology can help 'Essential Businesses' protect critical infrastructure against potential hazards while protecting workers and city populations from afar, if implemented correctly," said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global. "Through this program we are proud to offer free AMI hardware and priority setup to new customers whose operations are deemed 'essential' and must remain open - even with reduced staff or adjusted routines."
Equipment manufacturers and operators that serve "essential critical infrastructure" or similar markets and are looking for remote monitoring and device control technology should contact sales@amiglobal.com for more details about this program. Terms and conditions do apply and one year of paid subscription per device is required.
About AMI Global
AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com or contact sales@amiglobal.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global
702.478.9700 | marketing@amiglobal.com