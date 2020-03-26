coronavirus.jpg

MIAMI, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) has launched a series of services to help companies operating in Latin America to navigate the COVID-19 triggered economic crisis. These services are complimentary in some cases and fee-based in others. They are designed to help companies leverage the expertise of AMI's practice leaders in key sectors, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, industrial and consumer services.

"COVID-19 will disrupt economies, industries and companies across Latin America," explains John Price, Managing Director of AMI. "Almost three decades (including five previous economic crises) of experience, deep sector knowledge and a proven ability to forecast makes our team of practice leaders ideal sources of knowledge and guidance for companies struggling to redraft their strategies and business plans in Latin America," says Price.

Among the fee-based options offered by AMI are:

AMI's complimentary COVID-19 consultation services include:

  • Strategic phone consultations for existing or previous clients
  • Webinars covering the coronavirus' impact on e-commerce, cross-border trade and logistics, and the healthcare industry in Latin America
  • Weekly calls for professionals in various sectors to engage with each other and AMI practice leaders, sharing news, challenges and best practices

"In times of disruption and uncertainty, companies must first react by getting their bearings, informing themselves and repositioning their teams and strategies to confront both the crisis and the new market reality that awaits. Those who make well-informed and guided decisions over the next three months will be the firms who come out ahead two years from now," emphasizes Price.

Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) is the premier market intelligence and strategy consultancy for Latin America, providing powerful research insights for companies to succeed in a wide range of verticals in the region, including payments, healthcare, logistics, mining, energy, infrastructure, consumer services and the industrial sector. Its customized research reports deliver data-based clarity and far-reaching strategic direction based on expert sources. 

