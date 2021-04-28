NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harri, a vertically optimized HRMS platform serving 25,000 restaurant and hotel locations that represent over 4.2 million hospitality employees, announces the launch of Carri, the first truly integrated conversational AI platform to optimize communications and engagement throughout the employee lifecycle. The product to be released on the Carri platform – Chat & Apply – directly addresses an overwhelming demand for labor resulting from a combination of increased guest confidence and eased COVID regulations. The fight to recruit hospitality talent is more competitive than ever before. Harri delivers a robust and transformative solution to equip hospitality businesses with the ability to overcome an industry-wide staffing crisis and win the race for talent.
Carri Chat & Apply is a conversational AI platform that enables teams to acquire more candidates, offer unbiased interactions, hire faster and give managers valuable time back. More than just a chatbot, Carri aligns the process of applying, screening, interviewing, and sentiment gathering by delivering timely and action-oriented messages to candidates. Integrated with Harri's Talent Acquisition Suite, Carri can act as an ambassador that removes friction from the process of attracting and acquiring talent at any scale.
"We're on a mission to revolutionize the hiring experience and deliver a timely solution that will help service industries to regain their economic footing at this critical time. The path to recovery in the wake of COVID-19 hinges on the ability to hire, manage, and develop teams in a manner that drives an unparalleled employee experience," said Luke Fryer, CEO and Founder of Harri. " We noted from the onset of COVID-related shutdowns that conversational AI could be a very powerful tool in connecting with displaced employees. We're taking those learnings and directly applying them to empower business leaders to strategically improve hiring, retention, and employee engagement. Carri Chat & Apply represents the first of many releases that will showcase our unparalleled commitment to intelligently integrate conversational AI across the breadth of the employee lifecycle and core day-to-day workflows that exist within Harri."
Carri Chat & Apply delivers the following capabilities:
*Manages the end-to-end application and candidate communications lifecycle via SMS, web-based chat on desktop and mobile, third-party messaging applications like Facebook Messenger, and more.
*Supports conversations anywhere, anytime to assist hiring managers in screening, accessing, and coordinating interviews with viable candidates.
*Enacts as a real-time ambassador to communicate additional details about the team, benefits, and culture with applicants.
"Harri believes experience is everything. With natural language processing and the proprietary technology we've developed to enable Carri, the applicant experience rightfully mirrors the guest experience," said Mike Evers, SVP of Strategic Recruitment. "Carri can answer questions about benefits and company culture, tell a joke or two, accept an application, and schedule an interview for qualified candidates all in a matter of minutes, 24/7. This type of innovation puts our clients in the position to win the race for talent that exists within today's labor market. Harri is an incredibly powerful end-to-end employee experience platform and with Carri, conversations that have an ability to drive business performance can occur organically."
To learn more about Carri Chat & Apply visit harri.com/carri-chat-and-apply.
About Harri
Harri is a vertically optimized employee experience platform built for service industries. Equipped with HRMS capability, enterprise businesses can build, manage, and develop their teams from a single system of employee-facing technologies. By embedding AI driven communications and dynamic business intelligence layers across the breadth of the employee journey, Harri powers people-first organizations to optimize business performance through employee performance. With over 380 clients, supporting 4.3m employees, Harri is helping the globe's most influential brands to digitally transform the experience of their people to strategically support their most important resource.
