NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Switches market worldwide will grow by a projected US$-17.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.1%. Slide, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 0.1% and reach a market size of US$933.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Slide market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a -0.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$-8.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$-2.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Slide segment will reach a market size of US$33.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Switches market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 0.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$44.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Switches market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alps Electric Co., Ltd.; API Technologies Company; Datronix Holdings Ltd.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mitsumi Electric Co., Ltd.; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.; TDK Corporation; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd.
SWITCHES MCP-2
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Switches Operated Manually to Open and Close Electronic Circuits Classification of Switches Sensors Replacing Switches Micro Switches Recent Market Activity Global Competitor Market Shares Switches Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA) API Technologies Corp. (USA) Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong) Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) ELECTRONICON Kondensatoren GmbH (Germany) Littelfuse, Inc. (USA) Microsemi Corporation (USA) MITSUMI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (Japan) Molex (USA) NEC TOKIN Corporation (Japan) Nichicon Corporation (Japan) Omron Corporation (Japan) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Schneider Electric SE (France) Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) TDK Corporation (Japan) TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA) Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Photonic Switches - A New Dawn Touch screen Interfaces Threatens Existence of Push-Button Switches
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Switches Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Switches Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Switches Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Slide (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Slide (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Slide (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Rotary (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Rotary (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Rotary (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Tactile (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Tactile (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Tactile (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Toggle (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Toggle (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Toggle (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Encoder (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Encoder (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Encoder (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Push (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Push (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Push (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Detect (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Detect (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Detect (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Switches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Switches Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Switches Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Switches Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 33: Switches Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Switches Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: Japanese Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 37: Chinese Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Switches Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Chinese Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Switches Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: European Switches Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Switches Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Switches Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 44: Switches Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 46: Switches Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: French Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: French Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Switches Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 51: German Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 52: Italian Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Italian Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Switches Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: United Kingdom Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 58: Spanish Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Spanish Switches Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 60: Switches Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 61: Russian Switches Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Switches Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 63: Russian Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 64: Rest of Europe Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 65: Switches Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Europe Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: Switches Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Asia-Pacific Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 73: Switches Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Australian Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Australian Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 76: Indian Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Indian Switches Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 78: Switches Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 79: Switches Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: South Korean Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Switches Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Switches Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Latin American Switches Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 86: Switches Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Latin American Switches Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: Latin American Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Latin American Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 91: Argentinean Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 92: Switches Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Argentinean Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 94: Switches Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Brazilian Switches Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: Brazilian Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 97: Switches Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Mexican Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Mexican Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 100: Rest of Latin America Switches Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Switches Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Latin America Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 103: The Middle East Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 104: Switches Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 105: The Middle East Switches Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 106: The Middle East Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: The Middle East Switches Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 108: Switches Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 109: Iranian Market for Switches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Switches Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Iranian Switches Market Share Analysis by Type: 2
VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 112: Israeli Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 113: Switches Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: Israeli Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 115: Saudi Arabian Switches Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Switches Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Saudi Arabian Switches Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 118: Switches Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: United Arab Emirates Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Switches Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 121: Switches Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Rest of Middle East Switches Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Rest of Middle East Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 124: African Switches Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Switches Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 126: African Switches Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 133
