ORION, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), North America's largest independent full-service systems integration provider supporting manufacturers, robot companies, systems integrators, line builders, and users of robotic automation worldwide, today introduced a new product, R-Palletize, a flexible robotic palletizing station.
R-Palletize is a configurable palletizing station which allows low-volume, high-mix manufacturers to use a single robotic cell for palletizing a variety of product patterns. R-Palletize is available in four hardware configurations which include a FANUC America M710iC/50H robot to handle cases up to 40 pounds, a Rockwell Automation control system, and optional end-of-arm-tooling (EOAT) to suit the application. Designed for rapid installation and easy setup, R-Palletize offers changeover time in as little as five minutes from the user interface.
"With the recent disruptions to manufacturing and supply chains, manufacturers are turning to automation to fill gaps in the workforce," said President and CEO Michael Jacobs. "AMT has received many requests to provide flexible robotic palletizing cells to manufacturers from low-volume, high-mix producers. We developed R-Palletize to fill this need, which has been increasingly requested by our customers."
AMT is a specialist in full-service systems integration, also offering engineering services such as turnkey industrial controls, robotic programming, and automation consulting. Bringing together best-in-class technologies and custom automation, AMT provides high-quality, cost-effective automation solutions. The company's solutions have benefited manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, medical, alternative energy, fabricated metal, industrial machinery, rubber and plastics, food and beverage and many other industries. AMT also designs customized hardware and software packages to support automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) and distribution center systems integrators, providing unique solutions to speed up and optimize the order fulfillment process for e-commerce fulfillment centers.
Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in robot automation engineering, manufacturing systems integration, and turnkey industrial controls globally. More than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience are engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered over 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
