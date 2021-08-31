BANGKOK, and LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amity, the leading technology platform that powers in-app social experiences, today announces the successful completion of its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 audits, achieving compliance with the organizations' thorough security standards.
ISO27001 is an international standard for information security, which includes IT products, data centers, organizations (sites and personnel), and development methodologies. This globally recognized certification verifies Amity's information security management system (ISMS) meets best practices in information security.
The audits were completed with the help of BSI Group, one of the world's leading auditors. BSI Group enables people and organizations to perform better through standardized products and services, while also offering businesses certification and standards-related services.
"Offering our solutions to leading enterprises around the world means that security and compliance is always our main priority. Our teams are working hard to ensure that Amity continues to offer the most capable, reliable, and secure solutions to our customers. Completing the ISO 27001 certification is another great step forward not only for us but also for all our customers, and is a testament to our commitment to quality" said Touchapon Kraisingkorn, CTO & Head of Professional Services at Amity.
Amity Social Cloud, the company's flagship platform, allows companies and developers to easily add plug-and-play social features to any app or digital platform. In a booming and crowded mobile app marketplace, this enables product and marketing teams to build communities, drive engagement, increase retention and grow revenues.
Amity's platform is used by more than 10 million people every month, powering in-app social experiences and social networks for hundreds of clients operating in many different industries, ranging from sport, media, and retail, to banking and education.
Amity currently has over 200 employees spread across offices in Bangkok, London, Milan, and Miami.
