CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AML RightSource ("AMLRS"), the leading outsourced provider of Anti-Money Laundering ("AML"), Know Your Customer ("KYC"), and Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") compliance solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired QuantaVerse, Inc.
Founded in 2014, QuantaVerse uses advanced data science to automate and improve financial crime identification, alert investigations, and the documentation of investigation results. The QuantaVerse Financial Crime Platform reduces financial crime risk by identifying patterns and discerning anomalies that are regularly missed, increases efficiency by reducing false positives while speeding investigations, and lowers operational risks by delivering consistent, accurate, high quality results.
"We could not be more excited to be joining forces with AML RightSource," shared David McLaughlin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuantaVerse. "Combining our technology solutions with AML RightSource's global advisory and managed services offerings, in an integrated deployment framework, will enable customers to improve flexibility, scale, and regulatory compliance. The strategy that's been put in place by AML RightSource is going to drive a paradigm shift in the industry."
QuantaVerse uses robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigation, helping to rid organizations of money laundering and other financial crime related to drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption. QuantaVerse solutions have helped clients more efficiently comply with AML, KYC, and FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) regulations.
"We are thrilled to have David and the QuantaVerse team join us in our mission to fight financial crime and diversify our services for customers," added Frank Ewing, Chief Executive Officer at AML RightSource; "Adding QuantaVerse will help us provide our clients improved ROI by eliminating noise and unproductive reviews, through their nimble infrastructure which seamlessly integrates with in-place systems. It also accelerates our strategy to offer more tech-enabled services to support our clients."
AML RightSource provides custom solutions to financial institutions, FinTechs, money service businesses, and corporations using a blend of highly trained anti-financial crime professionals, cutting edge technology tools, and industry leading consultants. AMLRS is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams.
About QuantaVerse
QuantaVerse is the leader of robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning solutions purpose-built for identifying financial crime. QuantaVerse utilizes its validated and proven Financial Crime Platform to reduce financial crime risk by identifying patterns and discerning anomalies that current approaches and systems regularly miss. The QuantaVerse solutions have helped customers more efficiently comply with AML, KYC, and FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) regulations. Most importantly, QuantaVerse is helping to rid organizations of money laundering and other financial crime that support our greatest global ills – the drug trade, human trafficking, terrorism, and political corruption. For more information, visit http://www.QuantaVerse.net.
About AML RightSource, LLC
AML RightSource is the leading technology enabled managed services firm focused on fighting financial crime for our clients and the world. AMLRS provides custom solutions to financial institutions, FinTechs, money service businesses, and corporations. Using a blend of highly trained anti-financial crime professionals, cutting edge technology tools, and industry leading consultants, AML RightSource assists clients with their AML/BSA, transaction monitoring, client onboarding (KYC), enhanced due diligence (EDD), and risk management needs. We support clients in meeting day-to-day compliance tasks, urgent projects, and strategic changes. Our global staff of more than 2,400 highly trained analysts and subject matter experts is the industry's largest group of full-time compliance professionals. AML RightSource is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit: http://www.amlrightsource.com.
About Gridiron Capital
Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: gridironcapital.com.
###
Press Contact:
Joe McNamara
Marketing Manager, AML RightSource
Media Contact
Joe McNamara, AML RightSource, +1 2163022193, jmcnamara@amlrightsource.com
SOURCE AML RightSource