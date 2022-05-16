Rapid organic growth and strategic acquisitions prompt addition of new leadership role at AML RightSource
CLEVELAND, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AML RightSource, the leading provider of financial crime compliance and risk solutions, has named Tracy Mortenson, J.D., C.P.A., to the newly formed position of President. This position has been established to provide additional organizational leadership in support of rapid company growth.
Tracy will be responsible for supporting day-to-day operations, executing the company's strategic agenda, and leading the senior executive team. This will include advancing the company's go-to-market strategy and refining its technology product integration to capture expanded market opportunities. Tracy will also foster the exceptional culture and outstanding customer service levels that are hallmarks of the AML RightSource brand.
Tracy will report to AML RightSource CEO, Frank Ewing, who will devote his focus to the strategic opportunities that lie ahead for the organization.
"Our rapid growth and the increased demand for compliance solutions from the market means the popularity of AML RightSource's offerings require careful alignment of our corporate strategy and organizational proficiency," explains Frank Ewing. "We could not be more delighted to welcome Tracy to the AML RightSource executive team. Her background and passion for excellence make her ideal for fostering our significant objectives and advancing compliance for organizations around the globe."
Tracy comes to AML RightSource from Thomson Reuters where she most recently served as vice president of mid-market tax and accounting. Prior to that, she held senior positions at both Corptax and CCH (a subsidiary of Wolters Kluwer).
In addition to enjoying outstanding growth of its managed services business, AML RightSource has made five strategic acquisitions over the past 15 months. These have expanded the company's product and solution offerings and reinforced its global leadership in compliance innovation. In 2021, the company experienced 86% year over year revenue growth and now includes more than 3,400 team members in 15 locations worldwide.
"AML RightSource is perfectly positioned to meet increasing demands and challenges faced by financial and regulated institutions. Its unique combination of customer-focused services and innovative technology offerings means it can change the game for organizations looking to enhance compliance and risk operations," explains Tracy Mortenson. "I look forward to working with the AML RightSource team to extend its reputation as a valued solutions provider in the global fight against financial crime."
About AML RightSource, LLC
AML RightSource is the leading technology enabled managed services firm committed to fighting financial crime for financial institutions, FinTechs, money service businesses, and corporations around the globe. With the industry's largest team of full-time compliance professionals, these highly trained analysts and subject matter experts support clients in creating customized solutions to meet day-to-day compliance tasks and strategic changes through AML/BSA, transaction monitoring, client onboarding (KYC), enhanced due diligence (EDD), and risk management, ultimately cutting compliance costs, lowering risk, accelerating analyst work, and increasing productivity. AML RightSource is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, visit http://www.amlrightsource.com.
About Gridiron Capital
Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry-leaders in branded consumer, B2B and B2C services, and niche industrial segments in the United States and Canada. Gridiron Capital transforms growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. Led by former operators and entrepreneurs, Gridiron Capital knows what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website gridironcapital.com.
Media Contacts
Eleanor Morgan
AML RightSource – North America
Communications Specialist
716-812-5616
Mark Horwood-James
AML RightSource – Rest of World
Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Product
mark.horwoodjames@amlrightsource.com
+44 (0) 7537 920834
Mark Tordik
Broadpath for AML RightSource
267-608-1200 x503
Media Contact
Mark Tordik, AML RightSource, 1 267-608-1200 Ext: 503, mtordik@broadpathpr.com
SOURCE AML RightSource