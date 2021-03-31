IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudCover, a Gartner-recognized "Cool Vendor" in Service Channel Enablement, is deepening the company's operational abilities by adding Elliot Kulick in the new role of Vice President of Operations. [1]
Kulick is the sixth new leadership hire within six months for CloudCover, underscoring the rapid growth of the company. He brings expertise in the professional and managed service spaces which includes tenures at Commvault, Hargray Communications, and Netrix. Kulick reports directly to CEO, Jeff Huggins.
"Our ability to provide intelligent maintenance management and service is at such a critical point in the industry," stated Jeff Huggins, President and CEO. "Our platform's intelligence and automation has steadily grown. Channel customers are using the platform to not only optimize maintenance for their end users but as a means of evolving their businesses. With the platform, clients are given the ability to create new revenue streams by offering their end user customers their own managed service offering. CloudCover's services and operations are rapidly growing to meet these increasing demands. We're pleased to have Elliot on board to help us grow in scale as we evolve into the next phase of our business."
The maintenance industry has seen a recent consolidation of providers and choices. As evidenced by their website revamp last year, CloudCover has used this as an opportunity to increase their value as an intelligent service platform for MSPs, VARs, and other resellers and their enterprise clients in the Channel.
Regarding the platform's growing importance for Channel clients, Jeff added, "Our AI and machine learning are uncovering crucial data insights that we are using to train our partners on how to better manage their respective businesses. Our ability to not only deliver the data behind how to improve overall service delivery but to also provide the services competitively, is leading to higher customer satisfaction for our partners and their end users, and driving better results, industry-wide."
Many of CloudCover's service offerings can already be purchased directly through the platform, worldwide, including:
- Maintenance: Network, Server, Storage as well as additional Professional Service options for all major vendors, globally.
- Managed Services: CloudCover's platform can be customized to provide Channel Partners the ability to quickly offer a maintenance management program for their end-user clients.
- Technology Integration: CloudCover has an open API and is built in-house with a specific team of developers dedicated to client integration onboarding needs.
CloudCover has built its solutions to be channel-centric and has since seen great market adoption in its platform and service offerings. The company currently supports over 4500 end-users through a growing network of channel partners with over 250k assets under support in more than 60 countries.
About CloudCover
CloudCover has built the only intelligent support platform that allows IT Channel Partners to integrate, evaluate, and capitalize on their maintenance data. The platform normalizes disparate client datasets into dashboard views, simplifying contract and renewal management. It is backed by an evolving artificial intelligence, powered by machine learning, and supported by an in-house data science team. CloudCover was built for data. For more information or a demo of the platform, please visit http://www.cloudcover.it.
