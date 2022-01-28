SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amorepacific developed the world's first intelligent tactile sensor that is capable of measuring skin sensations. This new sensor will enable the development of cosmetics with finetuned textures.

These intelligent tactile sensors combine machine learning with measurement technology. This enables them to recognize the temperature, moisture levels, and even the type of solution used and then convert this information into digital values. The ultra-thin sensor is flexible, withstands external pressure and stays intact, allowing the stable measurement of skin senses while adhered to the skin. This remarkable feat was achieved in collaboration with Professor Ko Hyun-hyub and his team at Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), where they have cutting-edge technology for the sensor that mimics human skin.

Amorepacific has spent years working on digitizing and quantifying the subjective human senses. Park Young-ho, Head of R&I Center at Amorepacific said, "Now, we are able to provide verified and reliable results by comparing the cool and warm sensations of cosmetics for evaluation. We will continue to further secure data using advanced technology and bring about innovations through research."

The results of the studies, Flexible Pyroresistive Graphene Composites for Artificial Thermosensation Differentiating Materials and Solvent Types, were published online in the world-renowned scientific journal ACS Nano (IF:15.881) on January 12, 2022.

