XIAMEN, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnyVid is a nice piece of software that empowers users to download video like a breeze. AnyVid version 10.1.0 was newly rolled out, providing more sophisticated video downloading options and improving user experience.
- Top of search. Top of video. AnyVid Video Downloader Pro is an efficient tool to discover the videos with a powerful search algorithm.
- Greatly improved function. Vastly expanded downloads. The batch download function makes it possible to download more than 600 files at one go steadily and quickly.
- Optional subtitle download. Convenient video watching. The special new function lets users download subtitles for watching videos more immersive.
As one of the finest video downloader tools, AnyVid allows users to download video from websites easily because what need to do is just copy the URL and paste it to the search bar of AnyVid. Another way is to search keywords directly. AnyVid is incredibly simple and flexible to save video from 1000+ popular websites, like Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, and more. It also comes up with an advanced function for users to download HD videos with various resolutions, ranging from 360p, 480p, 720p, 1080p to 4K. Once users have done with a download, they can find the download in the local drive.
Highlighted Features:
- Supported downloading from 1000+ video sharing sites
- Capable of downloading HD/4K video with 3X faster speed
- Built-in library to manage downloads conveniently
- Humanized and handy options to download subtitles
- Polished user interface for a better downloading experience
AnyVid offers a web version Free Video Finder for users who bother to download the software.
System Requirements:
Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7
macOS 10.13 or later
Android 5.0 and up
Pricing:
AmoyShare AnyVid Video Downloader Pro starts from $10/month for a personal license. Meanwhile, there're 3 different pricing plans – monthly, annually, and lifetime license. Users can have a free trial of 7 days to use it first before making payment. All features with the free version are just as the same as the paid version.
About AmoyShare:
Found in 2015, AmoyShare is a team of seasoned specialists from various fields dedicated to providing powerful and easy-to-use applications. AmoyShare aims to create an amusing entertainment life for users in music and video, along with professional and valuable consumer guide with usability.
Media Contact
AmoyShare Team, AmoyShare Technology Company, +86 592-5933178, support@amoyshare.com
SOURCE AmoyShare Technology Company