 By Ampere

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere Computing will present its annual strategy and product roadmap update virtually on May 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Who:

Renee James, Founder and CEO

Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer

Where:

View at https://amperecomputing.com

The link will go live at 8:00 am PST on May 26.  No registration required.

About Ampere

Ampere is a modern semiconductor company designing the future of cloud computing with the world's first Cloud Native Processors. Built for the sustainable Cloud with the highest performance and best performance per watt, Ampere processors accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. Ampere Cloud Native Processors provide industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability.  For more information visit https://amperecomputing.com.

Press Contact:

Nicole Conley

Nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

 

SOURCE Ampere

