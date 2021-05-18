Ampere Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ampere) (PRNewsfoto/Ampere)

 By Ampere

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampere will present its annual strategy and roadmap update virtually on May 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST.

Who:

Renee James, Founder and CEO



Atiq Bajwa, Chief Technology Officer



Jeff Wittich, Chief Product Officer



Cloud providers





Where: 

View at https://amperecomputing.com



The link will go live at 8:00 am PST on May 19.  No registration required.

About Ampere

Ampere is designing the future of hyperscale cloud and edge computing with the world's first cloud native processor. Built for the cloud with a modern 64-bit Arm server-based architecture, Ampere gives customers the freedom to accelerate the delivery of all cloud computing applications. With industry-leading cloud performance, power efficiency and scalability, Ampere processors are tailored for the continued growth of cloud and edge computing.

Press Contact:

Nicole Conley

Nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampere-executives-to-present-annual-strategy-and-roadmap-update-301294003.html

SOURCE Ampere

