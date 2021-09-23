WALLINGFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amphenol Broadband Solutions (ABS) announced today that its FlexTrax™ management system received a 2021 Broadband Technology Report (BTR) Diamond Technology Review Award with a rating of 4 Diamonds. The company's new NDX Connector received a respectable 3 Diamonds in its own BTR evaluation. The awards are based on a variety of criteria, including unique technological innovation, ease-of-use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability. Products are judged by a third-party panel of executives from respected industry operators.
With more flexibility and better protection than split tube and greater ease of access than slotted duct, FlexTrax replaces both to manage and protect fiber. The secret to its simplicity lies in its gating feature. By opening the overlapping gates, a technician gains unimpeded access to the cable storage area of FlexTrax, allowing addition or rearrangement of fibers as necessary. Fibers may be routed out of FlexTrax at any of its generous openings. With work completed, the gates are closed back over the fibers with no risk of pinching.
"As broadband use continues to soar, FlexTrax makes possible additions and rearrangements in hub locations simply and with maximum fiber protection," said Darrell Galasso, General Manager, ABS. "Additionally, our NDX coaxial connector addresses the coming problems associated with the higher frequencies emerging in the customer premises environment."
With the growing ubiquity of 5G Handsets and a migration towards DOCSIS 4.0, frequencies in the wired and wireless networks are destined to collide. The vulnerability of wired home networks to interference from wireless signal ingress is particularly evident at the coaxial connector. The unique shielding approach utilized in the NDX provides protection to both the wired and wireless networks in the premises, while also simplifying the installation process through the use of a simple, intuitive push-on connector.
"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2021 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate Amphenol Broadband Solutions on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Chief Editor, Stephen Hardy. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry. We appreciate all entries we receive though not all were honored with 3.5 Diamonds or above."
More information on both FlexTrax and the NDX Connector is available on the company's website.
About Broadband Technology Report
Broadband Technology Report's editorial mission is simple: We cover the latest tools, techniques and approaches that broadband pros must know about as they face the many challenges in today's hyper-competitive environment. If it is important to cable engineers and technology pros, it's important to BTR.
Through our continuously updated website and various weekly e-newsletters, BTR offers a comprehensive overview of the newest products and solutions. BTR also provides a platform for the top engineering experts. These pros use that platform to present invaluable commentary on network reliability, adaptive bitrate streaming, fleet management, cellular back haul, commercial services and a long list of other issues that, cumulatively, spell success or failure for operators
Our Diamond Technology Reviews is the industry's most prestigious product review program. This recognition program is a much-coveted platform for entrants and judges alike. Vendors submit applications and have their products, software or solutions reviewed by an independent and elite team of technical experts. The reviews are announced in the fall and will be showcased prominently throughout SCTE's Cable-Tec Virtual Experience. http://www.broadbandtechreport.com
About Amphenol Broadband Solutions
Amphenol Broadband Solutions (ABS) provides innovative technologies to the world's Broadband Service Providers. Providing optical equipment, coaxial cable, wireless gear, premises hardware and more, Amphenol is uniquely positioned to provide network solutions from head-end to premises across the entire spectrum of broadband network topologies; wireless, copper, fiber and satellite. ABS – providing everything you need to complete your world-class broadband network. http://www.amphenolbroadband.com
