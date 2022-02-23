WALLINGFORD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amphenol will be exhibiting at MWC in Barcelona, Spain, and bring together the creative forces of multiple business units to demonstrate innovative networking solutions for wireless service providers. A visit to our booth will allow attendees to learn how product bundling can help providers move to all forms of hybrid networks.
The Benefits of Amphenol
Amphenol corporation consists of more than 100 companies – many of which contribute unique products for wireless network infrastructure. Doing business with any Amphenol company gives you access to a broad range of quality products, as well as a group of companies committed to work together to solve the customers need – this is the benefit of Amphenol.
Mette Brink, CEO of Amphenol Antenna Solutions, explains, "With the resources of a worldwide corporation that employs over 80,000 people in diverse industries, it is likely we have expertise in most any area that is proving to be a challenge, or an opportunity, for a service provider."
Four reasons to visit the Amphenol stand
- See how Amphenol can provide an integrated network solution which includes base station antenna, fiber, concealment terminal and the advanced connectors and cables to tie them all together
- Explore Amphenol Antenna Solutions' Integra concept: The world's first upgradable antenna, allowing MNOs to reduce carbon emission by up to 50%
- Hear the story about how Amphenol Antenna Solutions is now working with Open RAN partners to develop active mMIMO 5G antennas
- See how FTTx, connectors and other peripherals complete your cutting-edge service offering
We look forward to seeing our customers, partners and anyone else who is interested in the unparalleled depth and breadth of Amphenol. Beyond Amphenol Antenna Solutions, you will experience products and representatives from Amphenol Broadband Solutions, Amphenol Charles Industries and Amphenol Fiber Optics Products.
We welcome you to visit and discover our complete range of wireless and networking solutions at Hall 7, Stand 7B51.
About Amphenol Broadband Solutions
Amphenol Broadband Solutions (ABS) provides innovative technologies to the world's Broadband Service Providers. Providing optical equipment, coaxial cable, wireless gear, premises hardware and more, Amphenol is uniquely positioned to provide network solutions from head-end to premises across the entire spectrum of broadband network topologies; wireless, copper, fiber and satellite. ABS – providing everything you need to complete your world-class broadband network. http://www.amphenolbroadband.com
Media Contact
Greg Calton, Amphenol Broadband Solutions, 1 9256981192, gcalton@abs-go.com
SOURCE Amphenol Broadband Solutions