NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has elevated the need for urgent communications, including audible public announcements. AmpliVox Sound Systems' complete line of high-quality, megaphones, horn-style hailers, and portable PA systems can reach audiences from 10 to 7,500, indoors or out, or dispersed people currently separated by "social distancing":
- Megaphones – AmpliVox manufactures a complete line of lightweight, powerful megaphones for reaching potential audiences at distances of 50 feet to one mile. Most feature rechargeable batteries to ensure power for repeated use. Some models also have sirens, whistles, recorded voice capability, and flashing warning lights.
- Horn-Style Hailers – These AmpliVox products are built for wider disbursement of sound, higher quality sound, and extended use of up to 200 hours on batteries. They include the renowned Half-Mile Hailer, Mega Hailer, and AirVox, all capable of projecting clear sound up to one half mile. These products can be used with wireless microphones for freedom of movement by the person speaking, and can also be placed on tripods for extended range and semi-permanent placement in public places.
- Vehicle-Mounted Sound Cruiser – take your message to the streets with this powerful system featuring horn speakers on the vehicle roof and amplifier and microphone inside the vehicle.
- Portable PAs – AmpliVox manufactures a broad line of portable Public Address Systems, with built-speakers and amplifiers, rechargeable batteries, and wireless microphone capability. The units range from smaller models with a speaker and amplifier mounted on a belt – perfect for smaller groups of people separated by "social distancing," handheld PAs, and more powerful models such as the Digital Audio Travel Partner Plus, featuring 250 watts of power and 96-channel wireless communication for low incidence of channel interference.
Most AmpliVox products are made in the USA. To see their full line, visit Ampli.com.